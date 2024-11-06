Football

Wolves Vs Southampton, Premier League Preview: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

Southampton are riding a wave of momentum that started with a narrow defeat to the defending champions as the Saints gave City a scare at the Etihad 10 days ago

Wolves Vs Southampton, English Premier League
Russell Martin has "belief" ahead of clash with Wolves
After gaining “belief” from Southampton’s narrow defeat at Manchester City, Russell Martin will hope to build on his side’s subsequent first win of the season against fellow relegation candidates Wolves. (More Football News)

Martin’s side secured a first win and first clean sheet of the season in a 1-0 victory over Everton last time out, lifting them above this weekend’s opponents in the league.

Wolves, on the other hand, remain one of just two teams in the league, along with Ipswich Town, yet to register a win having drawn 2-2 with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"Today has given me even more belief. But we have a massive two weeks ahead, starting on Tuesday,” Martin said on Saturday.

While the hosts remain favourites against Martin’s newly promoted side, Southampton will now travel to Molineux with their self-belief reinforced.

"It's a big relief, I have happiness, pride and gratitude with the players, the staff, owners and the board. It's been a tough period,” Martin confessed following their first victory.

"The guys stuck with it, the way they work, the way they train, they're an amazing group, I love being here and I want to drag it out for as long as I can.

"It's huge for us as a team, as a group, as a club, and the clean sheet as well. We played some beautiful football, some brilliant football and had to dig in at times.”

If there is a winner in the West Midlands, that side will end the weekend off the foot of the table, with Wolves having just three points to their name after squandering a 2-1 lead against Palace.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Rayan Ait-Nouri

Ait-Nouri currently boasts the second-most goals in the Wolves squad (three) and the joint-most assists (two), being level with Nelson Semedo for the latter.

But his services in defence will be equally crucial if the hosts are to get a result. Wolves have now conceded at least twice in nine of their 10 Premier League games this season, including each of the last seven in a row.

It’s their longest run of conceding multiple goals in consecutive league games since a run of nine between February and April 2012, when they went on to finish bottom.

Southampton – Jan Bednarek

As the visitors have not proved prolific in attack so far this season, they will need a fine showing in defence if they are to take points away from the West Midlands, having earned just one clean sheet so far this term.

Bednarek leads the Southampton squad for clearances (56), blocks (14), and interceptions (15) so far this season.

Having featured in all 10 of the Saints’ games, he has also provided a crucial aerial presence in the defensive third, having won the most aerial duels in the squad (12).

MATCH PREDICTION: WOLVES WIN

Wolves have won each of their last five Premier League games against Southampton, their longest winning run against any opponent in the competition.

Despite keeping a clean sheet in their first-ever Premier League meeting with Wolves in September 2003 (2-0), Southampton have now conceded in each of their last 11 against them in the competition.

Yet momentum is possibly on the visitors’ side. Southampton’s 1-0 victory over Everton last time out ended a run of 22 Premier League games without a win, and a run of 21 without a clean sheet in the competition.

They last won consecutive top-flight games in February 2022, the first of which came against Everton.

Wolves, meanwhile, remain winless in their 10 Premier League games so far this season (D3 L7) – only in 1983-84 have they ever had a longer run without a win from the start of a league campaign (14), going on to finish bottom of the top flight that season.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Wolves – 54.3%

Draw – 23.5%

Southampton – 22.2%

