Newcastle United 1-0 Wolves: Woltemade Enjoys Dream Debut As Howe's Men Get First Win

Newcastle United vs Wolves Match Report: Woltemade wasted no time in endearing himself to the St James' Park faithful, becoming just the third German to score on his Premier League debut

Newcastle United vs Wolves Match Report
Nick Woltemade celebrates after scoring against Wolves
Nick Woltemade scored the winner on his Newcastle United debut as they beat Wolves 1-0 at St James Park, earning their first victory of the Premier League season.

Woltemade, who arrived from Bundesliga side Stuttgart in a €90m (£69m) deal ahead of Alexander Isak's move to Liverpool, was included from the off by Eddie Howe, though fellow arrival Yoane Wissa was out injured.

And the Germany international hit the ground running, nodding Jacob Murphy's inviting cross home after evading Emmanuel Agbadou in the 29th minute.

Newcastle had earlier been forced to withstand an early barrage of pressure from Wolves, who went close twice in the opening minute, via Rodrigo Gomes and Hwang Hee-chan.

At the other end, Sam Johnstone somehow denied Murphy from close range, while Sandro Tonali sent a driven effort against the foot of the post on the stroke of half-time.

But the hosts were barely troubled in the second half, with Wolves – who were without injured striker and former Newcastle target Jorgen Strand Larsen – failing to register a shot on target after the interval.

Wolves are the only team yet to pick up a point in the Premier League this season, having started a league campaign with four straight defeats for the first time in their history.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will now turn their focus to a Champions League opener against Barcelona on Thursday.

Data Debrief: Woltemade in good company

Woltemade wasted no time in endearing himself to the St James' Park faithful, becoming just the third German to score on his Premier League debut.

Previously, only Jurgen Klinsmann, for Tottenham in August 1994, and Ilkay Gundogan, for Manchester City in September 2016, had achieved that feat.

His header came from an excellent cross from Murphy, who has recorded 19 open-play assists in the Premier League since the start of last season, second only to Mohamed Salah (19).

Wolves, meanwhile, were left to rue a flurry of missed chances early on. They had two shots on target in the opening 47 seconds, the earliest a side has registered two shots on target in a Premier League match since Crystal Palace in August 2014 (31 seconds, also against Newcastle).

