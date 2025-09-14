Everton 0-0 Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez Marks Return With Stellar Showing

Aston Villa faced Everton in a 0-0 draw at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday
Emiliano Martinez was Aston Villa’s hero with the gloves
The Villans have now failed to score in their opening four league games for the first time in their history
Emiliano Martinez was Aston Villa’s hero as he frustrated Everton in a 0-0 draw at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.
Everton dominated from the outset, creating the clearest openings, but when they breached Villa’s stubborn defence, Martinez was on hand to deny them.
Michael Keane headed over the bar early on off a lovely set-piece cross from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while former Villa star Jack Grealish, who created a game-leading five chances, saw a stinging volley saved by Martinez.
James Garner set up Keane for another header, but the defender failed to find the target before Youri Tielemans nearly turned the ball into his own net off an Everton corner.
Villa absorbed the pressure but offered little in attack, with Emiliano Buendia producing their best chance of the afternoon with a 20-yard strike that deflected off James Tarkowski and looped narrowly wide of the post.
Profligacy in front of goal ultimately cost David Moyes’ side all three points as Martinez made a superb second-half save to tip yet another Keane header over the bar, while the Everton centre-back could have netted the match-winner late on but nodded wide off a Grealish cross.
Villa remain the only Premier League side yet to find the back of the net this season, though Unai Emery's team at least staved off a third straight loss.
Data Debrief: Everton and Villa produce stalemates galore
Everton and Villa have often found themselves locked in goalless draws.
Indeed, only Everton vs Liverpool (12) producing more 0-0 results in Premier League history than the nine 0-0s between the Toffees and the Villans, including this draw.
In a bright attacking display, Everton registered 2.17 expected goals (xG) – their highest in a Premier League match without scoring since January 2024, when they managed 2.14 xG against Fulham.
Villa, by contrast, produced a meagre 0.54 xG, highlighting their ongoing struggles in attack this season.
This makes them only the fifth Premier League side to do so after Sheffield Wednesday (1993-94), Newcastle United (2005-06), Swansea City (2011-12), and Crystal Palace (2017-18).