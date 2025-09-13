Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal Preview, La Liga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Atletico Madrid are desperate for a win against Villarreal on September 13, having made their worst start in La Liga after three matches since 2009-10

  • Atletico Madrid face Villarreal in La Liga 2025-26 on September 13

  • Atletico sit 17th in La Liga after a poor start

  • Diego Simeone highlighted the need for a win against Villarreal

  • Antoine Griezmann is struggling with a goal drought

Diego Simeone is seeking relief from Atletico Madrid's poor start to the season and is hoping they can earn their first victory against Villarreal on Saturday.

It is the worst start Atletico have ever made to a league campaign under Simeone, having drawn with Elche and Alaves since an opening-day loss to Espanyol.

It means Atletico sit 17th in the table following the international break, having failed to build on what looked to be a promising transfer window.

The pressure has been piling on the Argentine, especially with the start of their Champions League campaign against Premier League champions Liverpool approaching next week.

"Winning would be a relief, that's the reality, the way I see it," Simeone told a press conference. "I would feel relieved; the responsibility is huge.

"Over the last 14 years, we have built an enormous legacy, and we must maintain it. I am in a position where I am the most closely watched person, and I have to accept that."

At the start of the season, Atletico were given an 11.7% chance of lifting the LaLiga title by the Opta supercomputer as they look to end a four-year drought, but those hopes have slimmed down to just 2.3% heading into MD4.

And the task does not get any easier for them; Villarreal are unbeaten so far this season, with two wins and a draw under their belts, and they sit third in the table, above Barcelona.

Villarreal currently have the highest shot conversion rate in the Spanish top-flight (15.4%), with Atletico's the fifth-lowest at this stage (7%).

Simeone is under no illusion about the tough task ahead, but believes his team have what it takes to cause Villarreal problems.

"We've tried to identify the mistakes that prevented us from scoring more points," he added. "And we've tried to intensify our work in that area.

"That was the most important part. Players arrived with their national teams tired, in pain... We hope they can be in the best shape for the match.

"They [Villarreal] play a very defined style, very tight, allowing them to counterattack with speed down the wings. With our weapons and tools, we want to hurt our opponents."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atletico Madrid – Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann, who is on his longest goal drought in his LaLiga career (19 games), has only had two shots on goal in his first three league games this season.

He will be hoping to end that run on Saturday, though, as he has been involved in seven goals in his last seven games against Villarreal in the top-flight (three goals and four assists). 

Villarreal – Gerard Moreno

Gerard Moreno has scored three goals in eight visits to the Metropolitano in LaLiga. No away player has scored more goals at Atletico's new home ground in the competition (Borja Mayoral, Enes Unal and Leo Baptistao also have three).

However, he has only played one game this season and is yet to score from his four shots, which were worth 0.3 expected goals (xG).

MATCH PREDICTION: ATLETICO MADRID WIN

Atletico have endured a torrid start to the season, failing to win their first three matches (D2 L1), their worst start after their first three games since 2009-10, under Abel Resino (failed to win first five D3 L2).

However, Atletico have not lost any of their last five matches against Villarreal in LaLiga (W2 D3), although they have drawn the last two. They have never had three consecutive draws against the Yellow Submarine in the competition before, though.

Atletico have conceded at least one goal in each of their last eight LaLiga matches against Villarreal (13 goals in total), and if they concede a goal, they will suffer their worst run without keeping a clean sheet against Villarreal in the competition (nine matches). 

Villarreal have picked up points in eight of their last 11 away games against Atletico in LaLiga (W3 D5 L3).

They are also on a nine-match unbeaten streak in LaLiga (W8 D1), though they have not gone 10 or more without defeat in the competition since December 2020 under Unai Emery (W5 D7).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Atletico Madrid – 51.2%

Draw – 24.3%

Villarreal – 24.4%

