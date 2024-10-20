Wolves 1-2 Manchester City, EPL: Stones' Last-Gasp Header Wins It For Cityzens

John Stones' last-gasp header sent Manchester City top of the Premier League after snatching a dramatic 2-1 victory over Wolves at Molineux. (More Football News)
It looked like they were going to miss the chance to leapfrog Liverpool, who host Chelsea later on Sunday, but Stones proved City's hero once again in dramatic fashion.
Struggling Wolves made a purposeful start and took a seventh-minute lead when Nelson Semedo's delicious deep cross was tucked away by Jorgen Strand Larsen.
However, the visitors brought themselves level in the 33rd minute following Josko Gvardiol's stunning strike.
City were largely frustrated by an in-form Jose Sa, who made smart reflex saves to deny Bernardo Silva, Savinho and Ruben Dias.
But, deep into stoppage time, Wolves' resolve was finally broken as Stones rose to meet Phil Foden's corner and power a header into the back of the net.
Data Debrief: Comeback kings City strike again
City have now won 10 of their last 12 Premier League matches while trailing, following Stones' most dramatic of winning goals at Molineux.
They fell behind for the fifth time in seven league games, but responded via Gvardiol's sixth goal of this calendar - the most of any defender in the division.
Stones then completed the turnaround with, at 94 minutes and 33 seconds, City's latest winning goal in a Premier League match since November 2022, when Erling Haaland netted the decider after 94 minutes and 34 seconds against Fulham.
As for Wolves, who slip to the foot of the table, they have failed to win any of their opening eight league games in a season for the first time since 1983-84 (first 14 matches).