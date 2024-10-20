Football

Wolves 1-2 Manchester City, EPL: Stones' Last-Gasp Header Wins It For Cityzens

Manchester City City have now won 10 of their last 12 Premier League matches while trailing, following John Stones' most dramatic of winning goals at Molineux

John Stones and Jack Grealish
John Stones and Jack Grealish celebrate City's dramatic winner
info_icon

John Stones' last-gasp header sent Manchester City top of the Premier League after snatching a dramatic 2-1 victory over Wolves at Molineux. (More Football News)

It looked like they were going to miss the chance to leapfrog Liverpool, who host Chelsea later on Sunday, but Stones proved City's hero once again in dramatic fashion.

Struggling Wolves made a purposeful start and took a seventh-minute lead when Nelson Semedo's delicious deep cross was tucked away by Jorgen Strand Larsen.

However, the visitors brought themselves level in the 33rd minute following Josko Gvardiol's stunning strike.

City were largely frustrated by an in-form Jose Sa, who made smart reflex saves to deny Bernardo Silva, Savinho and Ruben Dias.

But, deep into stoppage time, Wolves' resolve was finally broken as Stones rose to meet Phil Foden's corner and power a header into the back of the net.

Data Debrief: Comeback kings City strike again

City have now won 10 of their last 12 Premier League matches while trailing, following Stones' most dramatic of winning goals at Molineux.

They fell behind for the fifth time in seven league games, but responded via Gvardiol's sixth goal of this calendar - the most of any defender in the division.

Stones then completed the turnaround with, at 94 minutes and 33 seconds, City's latest winning goal in a Premier League match since November 2022, when Erling Haaland netted the decider after 94 minutes and 34 seconds against Fulham.

As for Wolves, who slip to the foot of the table, they have failed to win any of their opening eight league games in a season for the first time since 1983-84 (first 14 matches).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Vs South Africa Final Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Proteas Need 71 Runs Off 36 Balls In Chase Of 159
  2. Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Sediqullah Changes Game As Abdalyans Fight Back | AFG - 157/6 In 18 Overs
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group A Day 3: Mumbai On Verge Of Outright Win Against Maharashtra
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 3: Delhi Struggling Despite Yash Dhull's Unbeaten Ton Against TN
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group C Day 3: Ton-Up Aryan Juyal, Rinku Singh Keep UP Afloat Against Haryana
Football News
  1. Wolves 1-2 Manchester City, EPL: Stones' Last-Gasp Header Wins It For Cityzens
  2. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC Turn It Around With 2-1 Win In Kolkata
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25: Peprah, Jimenez On Target As Kerala Blasters Beat Mohammedan Sporting In Kolkata
  4. Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa: Hemp, Roord Take Hosts Back To WSL Summit
  5. Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid, La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Heaps Praise On Modric After 2-1 Win
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  4. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  5. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Police Arrests 10th Suspect In Baba Siddique Murder Case; Zeeshan Siddique Dares Killers
  2. Day In Pics: October 20, 2024
  3. Cyclonic Storm Dana Likely To Form Over Bay Of Bengal By Oct 23; May Hit Odisha, Bengal Coasts | Details
  4. Man Burns Minor Ex-Girlfriend To Death Over Demands Of Marriage In Andhra Pradesh
  5. Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP Fields Devendra Fadnavis From Nagpur SW Seat | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Middle East: Leaked Classified Documents Show Israel's Plan For Iran; Attacks Intensify On Gaza, Beirut
  2. Former Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Sworn In As Indonesia's Eighth President
  3. Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern
  4. Drone Attacks, Prisoner Swap And Alleged North Korean Involvement | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  5. Elon Musk Pays $100 To Pennsylvania Voters For Signing Pro-Trump Petition
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails