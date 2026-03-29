Colombia Vs France, International Friendly 2026: Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight's Match In United States?

Summary of this article
FRA take on COL in an international friendly in the United States
France beat Brazil 2-1 in their previous international match
Colombia will be without their Arsenal defender Hincapie for tonight's match
France will eye back-to-back wins against South American opponents, Colombia when the two go head-to-head in Maryland, United States on Monday, March 30 (IST).
France come into this game after beating Brazil 2-1, despite going down to ten men in the match. Dayot Upamecano’s red card did not prevent the two-time world champions from clinching a morale-boosting victory, with goals from Kylian Mbappé and Hugo Ekitiké sealing the win.
Didier Deschamps' side face a tough opponent in Colombia, who will be the dark horse at the World Cup. This will be the first meeting between the two countries since the 2018 friendly, that saw the South Americans winning 3-2.
Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight?
Real Madrid forward Mbappe has been nursing an injury and the La Liga club would not want their star man to play more minutes given their involvement in the domestic and European competitions. Furthermore, Deschamps would not risk his captain and might have him as a sub for the game.
Speaking ahead of their matchup against Colombia in Maryland, Mbappé spoke at lengths about his role at Real Madrid, along with growing concerns back in Spain about how his minutes will be managed leading up to the World Cup.
“In Spain, there’s a bit of concern about whether I’ll play enough and then go straight into the World Cup,” Mbappé was quoted as speaking to Telefoot. “The best way to prepare is to win everything first with Real Madrid,” he added.
What Time Does Colombia Vs France Start?
Place: Landover, Maryland, United States
Stadium: Northwest Stadium
Date: Monday, March 30
Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12:30 AM IST
Colombia Vs France Start - H2H Record
Total matches: 4
Colombia won: 1
France won: 3
Draws: 0