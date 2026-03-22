FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal’s WC Jerseys To Display Just One Africa Cup Of Nations Star Not Two - Here's Why

The Teranga Lions were surprisingly stripped of the second title on Tuesday when the Confederation of African Football’s appeals board ruled that Senegal forfeited the Jan. 18 final by leaving the field of play without the referee’s authorization, awarding Morocco a default 3-0 win

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Senegal’s WC Jerseys To Display Just One Africa Cup Of Nations Star Not Two
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, center, clashes with Senegal players after a controversial penalty was awarded to Morocco late on during the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Senegal's jersey to display only one AFCON title star at the FIFA World Cup 2026

  • The Teranga Lions won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year in a controversial final

  • Senegalese players had walked off before returning and beating Morocco on penalties

  • Morocco were recently announced winners of AFCON

Senegal’s team jersey will display only one star instead of two at the World Cup this summer, but it has nothing to do with the country being stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations title.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) issued a statement to clarify that production of the jerseys by kit manufacturer Puma began in August last year and “manufacturing deadlines and industrial constraints did not allow for the interruption of this ongoing process.”

Senegal went on to win the Africa Cup in January for its second continental crown after winning the 2021 edition, to which its first star refers.

But the Teranga Lions were surprisingly stripped of the second title on Tuesday when the Confederation of African Football’s appeals board ruled that Senegal forfeited the Jan. 18 final by leaving the field of play without the referee’s authorization, awarding Morocco a default 3-0 win.

The FSF made no mention of that decision in its statement, where it continued to refer to “our victory” and said it be reflected on the team jersey — after the World Cup.

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“Aware of the Senegalese people’s legitimate attachment to their symbols, the FSF wishes to reassure all supporters: the new jerseys incorporating the second star are currently in production. They are scheduled to be available starting next September,” the federation said.

“The FSF apologizes for any misunderstanding this situation may have caused and thanks the supporters for their constant commitment, vigilance, and unwavering attachment to the national team.”

The FSF previously said it will appeal CAF’s unprecedented decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, a process that typically takes a year to deliver a verdict, while the Senegalese government slammed the “grossly illegal and deeply unjust decision” and called for an international investigation “into suspected corruption” within African football's governing body.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe on Wednesday defended the body against perceptions of favoritism toward Morocco, which is a 2030 World Cup co-host and has invested heavily to become a soccer superpower.

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