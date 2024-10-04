Football

West Ham Vs Ipswich Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Having failed to win any of their last four in the league, along with a heavy 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup before last week's draw at Brentford, Lopetegui is coming under a little pressure already

West Ham-Vs-Ipswich-football
West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui
info_icon

Julen Lopetegui says he expects to be under pressure after West Ham's recent struggles at home but hopes to put that right against Ipswich Town. (More Football News)

West Ham have won just one of their six Premier League matches so far, away to Crystal Palace, but have lost all three of their home fixtures, conceding eight goals and scoring twice.

Having failed to win any of their last four in the league, along with a heavy 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup before last week's draw at Brentford, Lopetegui is coming under a little pressure already.

However, the Spaniard is not fazed by that, explaining his team are working hard to change their fortunes at the London Stadium.

"Always it's very important to win, and that's why we work hard every day. We want to win for sure," Lopetegui said.

"Ipswich are a good team, and all our thoughts are on Saturday.

"Our job is to live under pressure, and it is normal because we haven't won at home yet. That's why we are working, to try and win on Saturday against Ipswich."

Kieran McKenna was delighted with his players against Aston Villa - null
Ipswich 2-2 Villa, EPL: 'So Many Positives To Take' From Draw, Reckons Mckenna

BY Stats Perform

Meanwhile, the Tractor Boys are still searching for their first win since being promoted back to the top-flight.

There is reason to be optimistic though, as Ipswich have drawn each of their last four outings, including 2-2 against Aston Villa last weekend.

Kieran McKenna is expecting another tough test but knows his players will show their competitiveness once again.

"I know it is another big game, another big challenge and one to look forward to," McKenna said.

"Let's hope we can make it really competitive. I don't think there [will be] many weeks this year where we are going to blow teams out of the water, so we need to work really, really hard to be competitive.

"We hope we can be really clinical in our execution when we have our moments and defend their moments well to give ourselves a chance to get a result."

Julen Lopetegui during West Ham's match against Brentford. - null
Premier League: Lopetegui Pleased With West Ham's Character After 1-1 Brentford Draw

BY Stats Perform

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Tomas Soucek

Tomas Soucek netted his 29th Premier League goal for West Ham United in their 1-1 draw with Brentford, overtaking Milan Baros (28) into second place for the top Czechia scorers in Premier League history.

He is now only behind Patrik Berger (38 goals), a record he will be keen to start chasing down.

Ipswich Town – Sam Morsy

No player has more Premier League yellow cards this season than Ipswich midfielder Sam Morsy (four) and was perhaps lucky not to receive a second against Aston Villa last weekend.

Since his Ipswich league debut in September 2021, only one player has more yellow cards in the league in England's top four tiers than Morsy's total of 40, but given his importance to McKenna's side, the manager will be hoping he can avoid another.

MATCH PREDICTION: WEST HAM WIN

West Ham have lost just one of their eight Premier League meetings with Ipswich (W3 D4), a 1-0 home loss in March 2001. Their last such meeting was a 3-1 victory for the Hammers in March 2002.

However, Ipswich won their last two league meetings with West Ham, beating them 1-0 away and 5-1 at home in the 2011-12 Championship campaign.

West Ham have lost their three home Premier League games this season, the first time they have started a season with three home defeats. The Hammers have not suffered four defeats in a row in the top-flight at the London Stadium since the final four home matches of Manuel Pellegrini's reign in November-December 2019.

Indeed, West Ham have won just five points in their opening six Premier League matches this season (W1 D2 L3), the fifth time in the last nine seasons they have had five or fewer points at this stage of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are winless in all six Premier League games this season (D2 L4), only once starting a top-flight season with a longer winless start, in 1969-70 (seven games).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

West Ham – 51.3%

Draw – 23.8%

Ipswich Town – 24.9%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs England Test Series: Jason Gillespie Defends Under-fire Pakistan Captain Shan Masood
  2. England Tour Of Pakistan 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Women's T20 WC 2024: PAK-W Defeat SL-W By 31 Runs In Opener
  4. Women's T20 WC 2024: Fatima Sana Seals Pakistan's 31-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka In Campaign Opener
  5. Kenya Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. West Ham Vs Ipswich Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Juventus Defender Bremer To Have Surgery After Suffering ACL Injury
  3. Leicester Vs Bournemouth Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. UEFA Nations League England Squad: Solanke Recalled, Foden, Palmer And Bellingham Return
  5. Odisha FC 2-2 Kerala Blasters Highlights, Indian Super League 2024-25
Tennis News
  1. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  2. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  3. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Elections 2024 | Agnipath Scheme, Agniveers & Job Concerns
  2. Cabinet Approves Classical Language Status To Five Languages, Including Marathi And Bengali
  3. In Photos: The Jammu Story Of ‘Marginalisation’
  4. Marital Rape 'A Social Issue Not Legal', Centre Files Affidavit With SC Against Criminalisation
  5. From Recruitment Drives To Fake Computers: Chhattisgarh Locals Duped By Fake SBI Branch
Entertainment News
  1. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  2. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  3. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  4. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  5. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Marburg Virus Outbreak In Rwanda Leaves 11 Dead | All About The Deadly Ebola-Like Virus
  2. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  3. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  4. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  5. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points