Football

West Ham Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players

West Ham lost their opening Premier League game to Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace too suffered defeat to Brentford in their first match

Julen-Lopetegui-west-ham-coach
West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui
info_icon

Julen Lopetegui is eyeing improvements from West Ham as they target their first win of the season against Crystal Palace on Saturday. (More Football News)

The Spaniard's first game in charge ended in disappointment, as the Hammers conceded a late goal in a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend.

Though West Ham have brought in a whole host of new signings, few featured at the London Stadium, but Lopetegui could choose to ring in the changes in an attempt to get their first points on the board under his charge.

"The Premier League is the most demanding competition around the world, so the little details are key," he said.

"It's true that we lost against one of the best teams in the Premier League in the last season.

"We have to keep the good things that we showed, and we did, and we have to improve the bad things to be more competitive."

Meanwhile, Palace also lost their opening game, going down 2-1 to Brentford after they had an early Eberechi Eze goal chalked out when the referee blew his whistle before the ball crossed the line.

Oliver Glasner has seen the Eagles go from strength to strength under his leadership, with only Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea earning more points than them since he took over in February.

The German was left frustrated by the manner of their defeat to the Bees and admitted there is still work for Palace to do to get back to the level they showed last season.

"We feel disappointed of losing the season opener," he told the BBC.

"It feels like we shouldn't lose the game. There were many situations where we did okay but know we can do better.

"In decisive situations, we were not on our top level."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze had more shots on matchday one than any other Premier League player (seven). It is the third time he has had 7+ shots in a Premier League game without scoring, the most of any Crystal Palace player on record (since 2004-05).

West Ham – Tomas Soucek

Despite losing to Aston Villa, West Ham had the second-highest expected goals total of any Premier League side on the opening weekend (2.5 behind Liverpool's 2.7).

Tomas Soucek was responsible for 1.1 of those with his five shots, though he failed to hit the target with any of them.

MATCH PREDICTION: CRYSTAL PALACE WIN

Palace have won their last two Premier League home games against West Ham, having won just one of their previous eight against them at Selhurst Park (drew two, lost five).

In fact, Palace's recent home form is impressive after they won their final four Premier League games of 2023-24 at Selhurst Park by an aggregate score of 16-2. The Eagles have not won five consecutive such games since October 2001 (a run of six), while they have never done so in the top-flight.

However, Palace have won just five of their last 25 Premier League games in August (drawn seven, lost 13). Indeed, in all months they have played at least 10 games in the competition, they have fewer wins (11) and their lowest win rate (21%) in August.

Meanwhile, West Ham lost 2-1 against Aston Villa in their opening Premier League match this season – no side has lost both of their opening two games in a single campaign more often than the Hammers (eight, level with Southampton).

The Hammers lost their last three Premier League games against fellow London sides in 2023-24, with the last two seeing them lose 5-2 at Crystal Palace and 5-0 at Chelsea. No team in English Football League history has ever conceded 5+ goals in three consecutive London derby matches before.

The last four Premier League meetings between Palace and West Ham at Selhurst Park have produced a total of 24 goals, an average of six per game (13 for Palace, 11 for West Ham). Both teams have scored at least twice in each of these four matches.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Crystal Palace – 43.6%

Draw – 25.4%

West Ham – 31%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rohit Sharma Credits 'Three Pillars' Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar, Jay Shah For T20 World Cup Title
  2. Deepti Sharma Unfazed By T20 World Cup Venue Change, Says 'It Won't Affect Our Preparations'
  3. Bangladesh Unrest: Shakib Al Hasan Takes Field In Rawalpindi Despite Protests Back Home
  4. Indian Cricket Team Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Targets Spin Improvement
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ayub-Shakeel Stand And Babar's Unwanted Record - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. West Ham Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players
  2. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: Indian Team Forced To Train Indoors Amid Heavy Rain
  3. Football Transfers: Napoli Welcome David Neres From Benfica In 23.8-Million-Pound Deal
  4. Football Transfers: Facundo Pellistri Seals Panathinaikos Switch From Manchester United
  5. EPL: Chelsea Outcast Raheem Sterling Stripped Of Shirt Number Seven
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  2. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  3. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  4. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Sacks New Principal Of RG Kar College; Sandip Ghosh's Transfer Revoked
  3. Earthquake Tremors Felt In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla
  4. PM Modi Arrives In Poland Ahead Of Historic Ukraine Visit With Hopes Of 'Early Return Of Peace'
  5. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
Entertainment News
  1. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  2. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  3. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
  2. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
  3. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  4. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  5. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
World News
  1. UAE Accepts Credentials Of Taliban Ambassador In Major Diplomatic Coup For Afghanistan's Rulers
  2. Sri Lanka Announces Visa-Free Entry For Tourists From India, UK And 33 Countries | Details
  3. Iran Gets 1st Female Minister In Over A Decade After Parliament Approves Pezeshkian's Cabinet
  4. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
  5. Bradford House Fire: Murder Probe Launched After Woman, 3 Kids Die In Westbury Road Blaze
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation