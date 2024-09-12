Football

Wayne Rooney, Gareth Barry, Cristiano Ronaldo? Who Are The Ultimate Premier League 'Barclaysmen'?

Here, we take a deep dive into Opta data to find out which players were the actual hallmarks of the Barclays Premier League

MUFC-Football
Manchester United lifting the Premier League trophy in the 2007-08 season
info_icon

The international window is over, as Premier League football returns this weekend, but the two-week break had supporters reminiscing. (More Football News)

From 2004 to 2016, Barclays was the Premier League's sponsor.

And in a trend that has taken over social media, "Barclaysmen" have been picked out as players synonymous with that 12-year period. 

Here, we take a deep dive into Opta data to find out which players were the actual hallmarks of the Barclays Premier League. 

410 - Gareth Barry led the way with 410 matches played for Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton between 2004 and 2016 – he is, of course, also the Premier League's all-time record holder for appearances too, with a whopping 653 to his name.

James Milner is set to overtake Barry this season, though, and 369 of his 637 matches came in this 12-year span.

178 - Bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old, Wayne Rooney would go on to become one of the greatest goalscorers the division has ever seen. 

Starting his career with Everton, Rooney joined Manchester United in 2004, where he won five league titles during the Barclays era. 

In that 12-year span, no player scored more goals than the mercurial forward, who netted 178 times, with his former United club-mate Robin van Persie (144) second, ahead of Chelsea's Frank Lampard (132).

info_icon

Rooney wasn't just a goalscorer. He also provided 88 assists in this era, taking his total goal contributions tally to 266, 54 more than the next-best, Lampard (212).

1,430 - Naturally, being the top goalscorer from 2004 and 2016, Rooney also tops the rankings for the most shots taken during that period, with 1,430.

Rooney's most prolific season came during the 2011-12 campaign, when he netted 27 Premier League goals, but it wasn't enough to stop rivals Manchester City from lifting their first top-flight title since 1968. 

Midfielder Lampard (1,118) is next on the list for shots, with Van Persie (963), Jermain Defoe (939) and Steven Gerrard (919) next.

95 - What about creativity?

When it comes to assists, there were no better in this time span than Cesc Fabregas, who laid on 95 goals across spells at Arsenal and Chelsea.

Interestingly, though, Gerrard (767) led the way for chances created, with Lampard (759) also coming in ahead of Fabregas, though it is worth noting the Spaniard spent time away from the Premier League after leaving Arsenal for Barcelona.

info_icon

43 - When it comes to headed goals, you won't be surprised to see that six-foot-seven-inch Peter Crouch led the way, with 43.

Crouch represented Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Spurs and Stoke during the Barclays era, becoming well-known for his lanky frame and ability in the air. 

He 'heads' the list by 12 goals to former Everton forward Tim Cahill, who scored 31 goals with his head despite being three inches under six foot.

30 - Having come close to having the most goals in the Barclays era, Lampard tops the list for the most goals scored from outside the box across its 12-year timeframe. 

Known for his incredible knack of being in the right place at the right time, Lampard's ability both in and outside the box made him one of the deadliest midfielders the division has ever seen. 

Strikes against Norwich City, Fulham and away at Goodison Park are standouts, with the Englishman often finding the back of the net when pulling back his cultured right foot. 

11 - While James Ward-Prowse leads the way for the most free-kick goals scored in the Premier League, Sebastian Larsson might just be the true embodiment of a Barclaysman.

The former Arsenal, Birmingham City and Sunderland midfielder scored 11 direct free-kick goals between 2004-05 and 2015-16, one more than five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Morten Gamst Pederson, who must be another candidate for the ultimate Barclaysman.

That being said, who had the most direct free-kick shots? It wasn't any of the above. Instead, it was Lampard, who tried his luck 173 times, scoring on nine occasions.

486 - Charles N'Zogbia. Remember him?

info_icon

A star for Wigan Athletic, N'Zogbia completed 486 dribbles during his time in the division. Surprisingly, Glen Johnson, a full-back, was the next best with 481, ahead of Eden Hazard (463).

Remarkably, though, Ronaldo comes in at fifth, and that is despite only playing in five of the Barclays seasons. He completed 449 dribbles in total, an average of 2.7 per game.

1,107 - Jussi Jaaskelainen, the baby-faced Finn, made 1,107 saves in the Barclays era, which puts him ahead of Mark Schwarzer (1,018) and Tim Howard (1,014).

Petr Cech, meanwhile, was the goalkeeper to keep the most clean sheets (178).

48 - Now time for the unlucky statistics during the Barclays era. During his spells with Arsenal and Man United, no one struck the woodwork more than Robin van Persie. 

Despite netting 144 goals in his 280 Premier League appearances, ranking 14th on the all-time list, the Dutchman could have been among the top 10 scorers to play in the division had it not been for the crossbar and posts.

Van Persie also squandered the most big chances (80), though Sergio Aguero (78) was hot on his heels.

910- Out on his own by three, former Aston Villa, Man City and QPR defender Richard Dunne is the unfortunate man to have scored the most own goals between 2001-02 and 2012-13, with 10.

Across his time in the Premier League, the Republic of Ireland did manage to score more goals at the right end, finishing his career in 2015 with 11 top-flight strikes. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Phil Salt Laments 'Everything Was Good Apart From The Result'
  3. IND Vs BAN Test Series 2024: Bangladesh Announce 16-Member Squad For India Tour - Check Details
  4. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Ricky Ponting Digs Up Test Stats To Make Comparison
  5. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Australia Beat England By 28 Runs In Series Opener - In Pics
Football News
  1. Wayne Rooney, Gareth Barry, Cristiano Ronaldo? Who Are The Ultimate Premier League 'Barclaysmen'?
  2. Brighton Vs Ipswich Town Prediction: Preview, Key Players
  3. Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Boss Signs New Long-Term Contract, To Stay Till 2027
  4. Women's Super League: Jonas Eidevall Wishes Vivianne Miedema Well But Arsenal Keen To Move On
  5. Brazil Slump To 0-1 Loss Against Paraguay In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Italy Beat Brazil In Opening Group A Tie - In Pics
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals Wrap: United States, Spain, Italy And Britain Secure Opening Victories
  3. Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain Win Opening Group D Tie Against Finland - In Pics
  4. Alcaraz Vs Machac, Davis Cup: Lucky Break Secures Winning Start For Spain As Opponent Retire
  5. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: PAK 5-1 CHN, Q4—PAK Enter Semi-Finals!
  2. PAK 5-1 CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China To Join India In Semi-Finals
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh Notches Up 200 Goals As India Defeat South Korea
  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Hockey Match On TV And Online
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Malaysia Beat Japan 5-4 To Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 45 Indians Inducted Into Russian Army Discharged
  2. Day In Pics: September 12, 2024
  3. RG Kar Protest: 15-Member Delegation, No Live Telecast, Says Bengal Govt's Fresh Invite For Meeting
  4. CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, Key Student Voice During Emergency & Lifelong Communist, Passes Away
  5. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. UAE Accused Of Aiding Forces And Prolonging Sudan Civil War | Abu Dhabi's Alleged Role Decoded
  2. Fear Of The 'Other' Dominates US Election Season
  3. Typhoon Yagi Kills Nearly 200 In Vietnam
  4. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  5. Alberto Fujimori, Former President Of Peru Convicted For Human Rights Abuses, Dies At 86
Latest Stories
  1. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  2. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
  3. Pakistan Vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: PAK 5-1 CHN, Q4—PAK Enter Semi-Finals!
  4. India 3-1 South Korea Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Claim Fourth Straight Win To Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above | Details
  6. Bridge Disasters’ Impact? Govt Mandates High-Tensile Stainless Steel In Bridge Construction
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 12, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?