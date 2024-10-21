Virgil Van Dijk Transfer Update: Liverpool Captain Confirms Contract Talks Opened

Virgil van Dijk confirmed official talks have been opened between his representatives and the club over a new contract. (More Football News)
The defender, who joined the Reds from Southampton in January 2018, is one of three key players in the final year of his contract, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.
He has made 280 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, two EFL Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.
Van Dijk has quickly settled into life under new manager Arne Slot, helping the team to keep five Premier League clean sheets, the most of any team.
He has played every minute in the top-flight this season, and he has made 18 interceptions, with only Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez (19) making more among defenders in the competition.
Following Liverpool's 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday, their 10th win of the season, Van Dijk explained negotiations over his Liverpool future had begun.
"I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don't know, we will see what happens in the future," Van Dijk said.
"My very full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else.
"What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up, and we will see. I feel very good, physically, mentally, and I am having fun.
"When it's time to make a decision or whatever, I think you guys [the media] will know it as well. But now, full commitment and focus is on Liverpool and to be successful this season. So we will see."