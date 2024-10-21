Football

Virgil Van Dijk Transfer Update: Liverpool Captain Confirms Contract Talks Opened

Virgil van Dijk has made 280 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, two EFL Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup

Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.
info_icon

Virgil van Dijk confirmed official talks have been opened between his representatives and the club over a new contract. (More Football News)

The defender, who joined the Reds from Southampton in January 2018, is one of three key players in the final year of his contract, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

He has made 280 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, two EFL Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson - null
Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Reds 'Put Things Right' After Nottingham Forest Defeat, Says Andy Robertson

BY Stats Perform

Van Dijk has quickly settled into life under new manager Arne Slot, helping the team to keep five Premier League clean sheets, the most of any team.

He has played every minute in the top-flight this season, and he has made 18 interceptions, with only Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez (19) making more among defenders in the competition.

Following Liverpool's 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday, their 10th win of the season, Van Dijk explained negotiations over his Liverpool future had begun.

"I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don't know, we will see what happens in the future," Van Dijk said.

"My very full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else.

"What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up, and we will see. I feel very good, physically, mentally, and I am having fun.

"When it's time to make a decision or whatever, I think you guys [the media] will know it as well. But now, full commitment and focus is on Liverpool and to be successful this season. So we will see."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs UAE LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Abhishek Sharma Slams 20-ball Half-century | IND-A 87/2 (8)
  2. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Taijul Islam Leads Tigers Comeback - Data Debrief
  3. India A Vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: IND-A Asked To Bowl First - Check Playing 11s
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. IND Vs NZ: Mohammed Siraj Faces Pressure Test After Claiming Just 19 Wickets In 13 Matches At Home
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Goddard Pulls One Back For Visitors | JFC 2-1 HFC
  2. AC Milan Vs Club Brugge, Champions League: Rossoneri Show 'Signs Of Growth' - Fonseca
  3. PSG Vs PSV, UEFA Champions League: Luis Enrique Not Ignoring Eindhoven Test
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Matchday 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All 18 Matches
  5. Virgil Van Dijk Transfer Update: Liverpool Captain Confirms Contract Talks Opened
Tennis News
  1. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  4. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  5. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
Hockey News
  1. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  2. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  3. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bahraich Violence: 104 Arrests So Far; HC Grants 15 Days To Residents With Demolition Notice To Reply To PWD
  2. J&K: Protests Break Out Against Pakistan Following Terror Attack In Ganderbal
  3. Day In Pics: October 21, 2024
  4. Congress' Priyanka Gandhi To File Nomination For Wayanad Bypoll On Oct 23; Kharge, Rahul To Be Present
  5. Cyclone Dana To Make Landfall In Odisha, West Bengal; IMD Predicts Severe Weather This Week
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  4. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  5. Muizzu Takes 'Necessary Steps' To Introduce UPI In Maldives To Boost Economy
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106