Villarreal Vs Juventus Preview, UCL: Igor Tudor Not Thinking Of Possible Titles Ahead Of 'Unpredictable' Season

Updated on:
Juventus head coach Igor Tudor
Igor Tudor is delighted with how well Juventus have started the season, but noted how "unpredictable" football could be when asked about their potential achievements.

Juventus are unbeaten so far this season, winning three and drawing two of their matches in Serie A, while they also opened their Champions League campaign with a thrilling 4-4 comeback draw against Borussia Dortmund.

They are now seeking their first win in the competition this season, with a trip to Villarreal up next on Wednesday.

Juventus are given a 10.4% chance of winning Serie A this term, but in the Champions League, they are not expected to have a deep run, with only a 1% chance of making it to the final.

Tudor is not focused on outside talk of Juventus’ title hopes in any competition, as he remains focused on the game in front of him.

"We've only just started," he said ahead of Villarreal. "It's fair that some are making evaluations, but there are still 33 games left in the league.

"Sunday will be a good game [against AC Milan], but it's the Champions League [on Wednesday].

"It's too soon to say anything; I only care that the team is doing well. I always want to win, as do the guys who push and sacrifice themselves.

"As a coach, I stay focused on the team. Football is beautiful because it's unpredictable, but I think the team are doing well at the moment."

Since winning their opening two games of the 2024-25 Champions League campaign (3-1 v PSV, 3-2 v RB Leipzig), Juventus have only won two of their last nine matches in the competition (D4 L3).

Juve have only lost one of their last six away games against Spanish sides in the competition (W3 D2), with that lone defeat coming at Atletico Madrid in February 2019 (0-2 in the last 16).

Villarreal lost their Champions League opener 1-0 away at Tottenham, but at home, they have won all four of their LaLiga matches this term.

"They're a balanced team, and they're doing well playing at home," Tudor added.

"Like us, there are some good things and some less good things. We have to make sure our good things are brought through."

Tudor is also working to find a balance between Dusan Vlahovic, Jonathan David and Lois Openda, with all vying to start at centre forward.

Vlahovic was directly involved in three of Juventus' four goals against Borussia Dortmund on MD1 (two goals, one assist), despite coming on in the 60th minute.

Tudor gave no hint over which of the trio would start against Villarreal, but noted he is thrilled to have all of those options available to him.

"The Champions League is a platform for all players. They want to play, and they are all strong players," Tudor said.

"I'm happy to have all three. I always talk to them; I always have to make sure they all feel important. All three are good guys and strong players.

"I speak with them every day, and I like their mentality. All three will give us a big hand.

"In training, we sat down for a nice chat, and I think they're all doing well. We spoke about everything, even about potential problems. They're all eager and focused on making a contribution, whether that be from the start or midway through."

