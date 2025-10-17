Vietnam Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch?

Vietnam and Hong Kong face off in a must win game for both to secure qualification in next year's U17 Women's Asian Cup
Both the teams are level on points (3) in Group D with Guam eliminated after losing to Vietnam and Hong Kong
The match will take place at the Binh Duong Stadium from 2:30PM (IST) onwards
It will be a fight for the top spot in Group D between Vietnam and Hong Kong, who are set to meet each other later today for what is going to be their last chance to book their spot in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup next year.
So far, only 4 teams have earned qualification for the showpiece event in 2026 - China (hosts), North Korea (winners in 2024), Japan (runners-up in 2024) and South Korea (3rd place in 2024). And by the end of the day, we will have most of the remaining 8 spots filled, following today's round of matches.
Vietnam and Hong Kong, both are level on points (3) in Group D after they defeated Guam in their opening matches. Hong Kong are currently on top of the table due to their goal difference but that will mean nothing when they step out today.
Both teams are entering the fixture on the back of heavy wins over Guam and the match will be highly tactical and entertaining to watch. With 3 points on their minds, Vietnam and Hong Kong are ready for a battle that will help them get to China next year.
Vietnam Vs Hong Kong, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Recent Form
Last 5 Matches Of Vietnam
Vietnam 5-0 Guam
Vietnam 2-1 Thailand
Vietnam 0-1 Philippines
Vietnam 1-2 Australia
Vietnam 2-0 Bangladesh
Last 5 Matches Of Hong Kong
Hong Kong 7-1 Guam
Hong Kong 0-2 Chinese Taipei
Hong Kong 0-3 Chinese Taipei
Hong Kong 0-12 South Korea
Hong Kong 3-0 Tajikistan
Vietnam Vs Hong Kong, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details
When And Where Will the Vietnam Vs Hong Kong Match At The AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Take Place?
Vietnam will face Hong Kong in front of home support at the Binh Duong Stadium. The kick-off time is scheduled at 2:30PM (IST).
Where Will The Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier Match Telecast Live In India?
There are no official streaming partners for the AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers in India.