Vietnam Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch?

Vietnam and Hong Kong will lock horns against each other for the top spot in Group D as both teams look to secure AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup qualification with a win tonight

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vietnam Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, AFC U17 Womens Asian Cup Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch?
Image used for representative purposes. Photo: AIFF file photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vietnam and Hong Kong face off in a must win game for both to secure qualification in next year's U17 Women's Asian Cup

  • Both the teams are level on points (3) in Group D with Guam eliminated after losing to Vietnam and Hong Kong

  • The match will take place at the Binh Duong Stadium from 2:30PM (IST) onwards  

It will be a fight for the top spot in Group D between Vietnam and Hong Kong, who are set to meet each other later today for what is going to be their last chance to book their spot in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup next year.

So far, only 4 teams have earned qualification for the showpiece event in 2026 - China (hosts), North Korea (winners in 2024), Japan (runners-up in 2024) and South Korea (3rd place in 2024). And by the end of the day, we will have most of the remaining 8 spots filled, following today's round of matches.

Vietnam and Hong Kong, both are level on points (3) in Group D after they defeated Guam in their opening matches. Hong Kong are currently on top of the table due to their goal difference but that will mean nothing when they step out today.

Related Content
Related Content

Both teams are entering the fixture on the back of heavy wins over Guam and the match will be highly tactical and entertaining to watch. With 3 points on their minds, Vietnam and Hong Kong are ready for a battle that will help them get to China next year.

Vietnam Vs Hong Kong, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Recent Form

Last 5 Matches Of Vietnam

Vietnam 5-0 Guam

Vietnam 2-1 Thailand

Vietnam 0-1 Philippines

Vietnam 1-2 Australia

Vietnam 2-0 Bangladesh

Last 5 Matches Of Hong Kong

Hong Kong 7-1 Guam

Hong Kong 0-2 Chinese Taipei

Hong Kong 0-3 Chinese Taipei

Hong Kong 0-12 South Korea

Hong Kong 3-0 Tajikistan

Vietnam Vs Hong Kong, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details

When And Where Will the Vietnam Vs Hong Kong Match At The AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Take Place?

Vietnam will face Hong Kong in front of home support at the Binh Duong Stadium. The kick-off time is scheduled at 2:30PM (IST).

Where Will The Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier Match Telecast Live In India?

There are no official streaming partners for the AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Samson Departs At Fifty, Kerala Fight On Vs Maharashtra

  2. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

  4. Kohli, Rohit Bat Together In Perth Before Australia ODI Series Begins - Watch

  5. England's Tour Of New Zealand Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Head To Head, Where To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  2. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  3. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  4. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  2. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  3. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  4. Day In Pics: October 16, 2025

  5. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Pentagon Reporters Leave En Masse After Rejecting New Restrictions On Press Access

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Samson Departs At Fifty, Kerala Fight On Vs Maharashtra

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti