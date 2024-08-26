Victor Osimhen's Agent Rubbishes Al-Ahli Reports: 'There Is A Need For Respect'

Victor Osimhen's agent insists the striker will not swap Napoli for Saudi Arabia despite reports linking him with a move to Al-Ahli. (More Sports News)
Osimhen has been strongly linked with an exit since he fired the Partenopei to their third Scudetto in 2022-23, but he stayed put for a miserable 2023-24 campaign that saw them finish 10th in Serie A.
Earlier this month, Napoli director Giovanni Manna confirmed Osimhen had requested a move, with Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal touted as potential destinations.
Last week, reports suggested Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli were close to agreeing a fee of around €65million for the striker, but he is unwilling to negotiate personal terms with them.
On Monday, the Nigerian's agent Roberto Calenda took to X to outline Osimhen's desire to stay in Europe, saying he will not be forced into joining the Saudi club.
"Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction," Calenda wrote.
"He made history and when there were major offers, we always accepted the club's decisions.
"As I said, he is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new players.
"Victor was elected African footballer of the year, eighth at the Ballon d'Or, he still has so much to do in Europe. There is a need for respect and balance."
Osimhen scored 15 goals in 25 Serie A appearances during an injury-affected 2023-24 campaign, having netted 26 times as they were crowned champions the previous season.
He has scored 65 league goals for Napoli since joining from Lille in 2020, ranking 12th in their all-time Serie A scoring charts.