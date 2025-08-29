Valencia Vs Getafe Live Streaming, La Liga: Preview, Timings, Head-To-Head - All You Need To Know

Getafe, on the other hand, have made a strong start with back-to-back wins over Celta Vigo and Sevilla, 2-0 and 2-1, respectively. Adrian Liso, a 20-year-old winger on loan from Zaragoza, has scored three goals in these two outings. Jose Bordalas's Azulones are currently fourth in the table, with the unbeaten top-five teams separated by goal difference.