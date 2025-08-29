Valencia Vs Getafe Live Streaming, La Liga: Preview, Timings, Head-To-Head - All You Need To Know

Valencia take on Getafe in the La Liga 2025-26 Gameweek 3
Valencia are still winless in the Spanish League
Streaming details and timings listed
Valencia take on Getafe at the Mestalla in gameweek three of the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 season on Friday (August 29, 2025). Watch the Valencia vs Getafe football match live tonight.
Carlos Corberan's Valencia are still searching for their first win, having drawn with Real Sociedad and lost to Osasuna in their opening two fixtures. The Black and Whites are languishing at 15th place in the 20-team table.
Getafe, on the other hand, have made a strong start with back-to-back wins over Celta Vigo and Sevilla, 2-0 and 2-1, respectively. Adrian Liso, a 20-year-old winger on loan from Zaragoza, has scored three goals in these two outings. Jose Bordalas's Azulones are currently fourth in the table, with the unbeaten top-five teams separated by goal difference.
Valencia Vs Getafe Head-To-Head Record
Historically, Valencia have had the upper hand in this fixture. Across 45 meetings, they’ve won 21 times, while Getafe have claimed 14 victories and 10 matches have ended in draws.
Valencia won their most recent encounter 3-0 at home in May 2025, but the corresponding league fixture last year ended in a 1-1 draw.
Last season, Valencia finished 9th in La Liga, while Getafe ended in 14th place. Valencia’s best-ever finish remains their league titles, most recently in 2004, while Getafe’s highest placement was 5th in 2019.
Valencia Vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Valencia Vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 match be played?
The Valencia Vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at the Estadio Mestalla, Spain on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 1:00 AM IST
Where will the Valencia Vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Valencia Vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.