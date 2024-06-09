Gregg Berhalter shrugged off the suggestion the United States can take lessons from their 5-1 loss to Colombia, instead insisting the defeat must act as a "wake-up call". (More Football News)
The USA were comprehensively dispatched by in-form Colombia at FedEx Field on Saturday, in a pre-Copa America friendly.
The United States is hosting the 2024 Copa America, though Berhalter's team looked no match for one of South America's best sides as Jhon Arias, Rafael Santos Borre, Richard Rios, Jorge Carrascal and Luis Sinisterra got on the scoresheet in a rout, with those final three goals coming in the last 13 minutes, after Timothy Weah had pulled one back for the home side.
Colombia became the fourth team to score five goals against the USA on American soil and the first since Mexico in 2009, while they were also the first team to score twice in the first 20 minutes against the Stars and Stripes on American soil since Saudi Arabia in October 1995 (11 minutes).
The USA will face Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia in Group C at the Copa America, and Berhalter took few positives from the loss.
"We're not framing it as a lesson learned. We're actually framing it as a wake-up call. Really poor performance against a top team," Berhalter said.
"From the 75th minute on, it was I think a lack of respect for our opponent, the game of soccer and what we were doing.
"There's some glaring things that you have to address if you're going to compete at this level. Guys just didn't do their job. It's about your role, your responsibility and we didn't do that.
"We take responsibility as a coaching staff, for sure. We can't put this all on the players.
"This game will help us understand that when we don't do the things we're supposed to do, we'll get hurt really quickly."
Things do not get any easier for the USA, with a friendly against Brazil up next before the tournament starts.
"Everyone needs to look in the mirror after that game and figure it out because, obviously, we weren't to the level that's required," goalkeeper Matt Turner told TNT Sports.
"I'm going to apologise to the fans. That's not what we're about. And, yeah, we need to bounce back in a big way."