Universitario 0-2 Coquimbo Unido, Copa Libertadores 2026: Pirates Raid Lima's Estadio Monumental

The Pirates from the Chilean port city of Coquimbo defeated the Peruvian champions in their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026, group stage meeting at Estadio Monumental, Lima, on Tuesday (April 14). Cristian Zavala gave the visitors the lead in the 13th minute, then Nicolas Johansen made it 2-0 four minutes into the second half. In another Group B match on match day 2, Uruguayan giants Nacional beat Deportes Tolima of Colombia 3-1 at Estadio Gran Parque Central, Montevideo. Last week, both group fixtures -- Unido 1-1 Nacional and Tolima 0-0 Universitario -- ended in draws. On match day 3, Tolima host Unido in Ibague, while three-time Libertadores champions visit Universitario.

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Copa Libertadores Soccer: Coquimbo Unido vs Universitario
Chile's Coquimbo Unido players celebrate after their team defeated Peru's Universitario at the end of a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Lima, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
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Copa Libertadores Soccer: Universitario vs Coquimbo Unido
Andy Polo of Peru's Universitario, right, and Benjamin Chandia of Chile's Coquimbo Unido battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Lima, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
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CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026: Coquimbo Unido vs Universitario
Nicolas Johansen of Chile's Coquimbo Unido celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Peru's Universitario during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Lima, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
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CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026: Universitario vs Coquimbo Unido
Coach Hector Caputto of Chile's Coquimbo Unido gestures during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match against Peru's Universitario in Lima, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
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Copa Libertadores Soccer Match: Coquimbo Unido vs Universitario
Miguel Silveira of Peru's Universitario, left, Cristian Zavala of Chile's Coquimbo Unido, right, and Alejandro Camargo of Chile's Coquimbo Unido battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Lima, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
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Copa Libertadores Soccer Match: Universitario vs Coquimbo Unido
Williams Riveros of Peru's Universitario, right, is challenged by Nicolas Johansen of Chile's Coquimbo Unido during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Lima, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
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Peru Chile Copa Libertadores Soccer
Cesar Inga of Peru's Universitario, front, and Nicolas Johansen of Chile's Coquimbo Unido battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Lima, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
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Chile Peru Copa Libertadores Soccer
Coach Francisco Rabanal of Peru's Universitario gestures during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match against Chile's Coquimbo Unido in Lima, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
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Coquimbo Unido vs Universitario
Cristian Zavala of Chile's Coquimbo Unido celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal against Peru's Universitario during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Lima, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
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Universitario vs Coquimbo Unido
Chile's Coquimbo Unido fans cheer for their team prior to a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match against Peru's Universitario in Lima, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
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