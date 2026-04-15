Universitario 0-2 Coquimbo Unido, Copa Libertadores 2026: Pirates Raid Lima's Estadio Monumental
The Pirates from the Chilean port city of Coquimbo defeated the Peruvian champions in their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026, group stage meeting at Estadio Monumental, Lima, on Tuesday (April 14). Cristian Zavala gave the visitors the lead in the 13th minute, then Nicolas Johansen made it 2-0 four minutes into the second half. In another Group B match on match day 2, Uruguayan giants Nacional beat Deportes Tolima of Colombia 3-1 at Estadio Gran Parque Central, Montevideo. Last week, both group fixtures -- Unido 1-1 Nacional and Tolima 0-0 Universitario -- ended in draws. On match day 3, Tolima host Unido in Ibague, while three-time Libertadores champions visit Universitario.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE