Ukraine Vs Spain Live Streaming, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

Spain's Iker Bravo controls the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group C soccer match against Brazil at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix

Spain's Iker Bravo controls the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group C soccer match against Brazil at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix