Ukraine Vs Spain Live Streaming, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

Ukraine face Spain in FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 Round of 16
Match kicks off at 1:00 AM IST on October 8
Ukraine U20 vs Spain U20 will be shown on FIFA+ globally
Ukraine U20 will go up against Spain U20 at the Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander in Valparaiso, Chile, in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 on October 7. Both sides had opposing journeys in the group stage – Ukraine advanced as group winners, while Spain progressed as one of the top third-placed teams.
The Ukrainian side, led by Dmytro Mykhaylenko, have surprised everyone by topping Group B unbeaten and securing the top seed in the bracket. They sealed 2-1 wins over South Korea and Paraguay, either side of a 1-1 draw with Panama. This marked their fifth appearance in the knockout stage of a U20 World Cup.
Meanwhile, Spain managed to qualify despite finishing third in Group C, winning just one of their three matches - their final match against Brazil 1-0. Earlier, they began their campaign with a 2-0 loss to Morocco and a 2-2 draw with Mexico.
Ukraine Vs Spain, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Ukraine vs Spain, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match being played?
The Ukraine vs Spain, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match will be played on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 1:00 AM IST on October 8.
Where is the Ukraine vs Spain, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match being played?
The Ukraine vs Spain, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander, also known as Estadio Playa Ancha, located in Valparaiso, Chile.
Where to watch the Ukraine vs Spain, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match live?
The Ukraine vs Spain, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the FIFA+ app and website worldwide. Fans in Ukraine can also watch the match live on the Suspilne Sport channel.