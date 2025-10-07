Ukraine Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: La Rojita Face Unbeaten Opponents

Ukraine vs Spain Live Score, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Round of 16 fixture at the Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander on October 8, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ukraine vs Spain live score FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 Round of 16 updates highlights
Spain's Andres Cuenca blocks a free kick of Mexico during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group C soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 Round of 16 fixture between Ukraine and Spain at the Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander in Valparaiso, Chile, on October 8, 2025. Ukraine topped Group B with two wins and one draw, while Spain progressed as one of the best third-placed teams after just one win in Group C. Despite that, La Rojita will be the favourites on paper against a Ukrainian team making only their fifth knockout appearance in a U20 World Cup. Follow the live scores and updates from the Ukraine vs Spain match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA U20 World Cup: Where To Watch?

Fans can watch the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 matches globally on the FIFA+ platform. Read our live-streaming guide for the Ukraine vs Spain U20 match. You can also follow the live scores on Outlook India for free.

Ukraine Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA U20 World Cup: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! We are with you tonight for the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 Round of 16 clash between Ukraine U20 and Spain U20. The stakes are sky-high in Chile, as Spain aim to reach the next stage in pursuit of their first title since 1999. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players, Musheer Khan After Near Double-Century, Video

  2. Australia Vs Pakistan Preview, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: AUS Favourites Against Winless PAK

  3. Rajat Patidar Takes Charge: RCB Star Named Madhya Pradesh Captain Across Formats After Dream Season

  4. Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Preview, Guide - All You Need To Know

  5. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Holds Nerve As ENG-W Beat BAN-W By 4 Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  5. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Spiti and Its World of Snow Leopards—A Remarkable Count 

  2. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

  3. Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

  4. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  5. Lifeline: Tele-Manas Is Leading A Quiet Revolution In How We Understand Mental Health Disorders

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Two Years Of Israel's War On Gaza: Stories From A 'Live-Streamed Genocide'

  2. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  3. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

  4. Man Appeals Conviction In Gisèle Pelicot Case, Claims He 'Never Intended' To Rape Her

  5. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 7, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn & More

  2. Spiti and Its World of Snow Leopards—A Remarkable Count 

  3. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

  4. Man Appeals Conviction In Gisèle Pelicot Case, Claims He 'Never Intended' To Rape Her

  5. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  6. Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

  7. Lawyer Who Attacked CJI Says 'God Provoked Me To Do It', Ready To Face Jail

  8. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana