Ukraine Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: La Rojita Face Unbeaten Opponents

Ukraine Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA U20 World Cup: Where To Watch?
Fans can watch the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 matches globally on the FIFA+ platform. Read our live-streaming guide for the Ukraine vs Spain U20 match. You can also follow the live scores on Outlook India for free.
Ukraine Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA U20 World Cup: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! We are with you tonight for the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 Round of 16 clash between Ukraine U20 and Spain U20. The stakes are sky-high in Chile, as Spain aim to reach the next stage in pursuit of their first title since 1999. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.