Ukraine Vs France Preview, Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch

Ukraine Vs France Preview, Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Get live streaming details, preview, and head-to-head information for the match on Saturday, 6 September, at the Tarczynski Arena

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ukraine Vs France Preview, Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers H2H
Ukraine face France in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifier at Tarczynski Arena, Wroclaw, Poland, with the fixture played on neutral ground due to ongoing security concerns. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ukraine face France in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifier at Tarczynski Arena, Wroclaw, Poland, with the fixture played on neutral ground due to ongoing security concerns.

  • The two sides last met in September 2021, where goals from Mykola Shaparenko and Anthony Martial forced a 1-1 draw in Kyiv. France went on to top the group, while Ukraine missed qualification after a playoff defeat to Wales.

  • Head-to-head, France lead with 6 wins from 12 matches, while Ukraine have just one victory; their last two meetings both ended in draws.

Ukraine take on France in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, on Friday (September 5, 2025). Watch the Ukraine vs France football match tonight.

This marks the first meeting between Ukraine and France since their meeting in Kyiv in September 2021, also a World Cup qualifying game. Mykola Shaparenko scored in the 44th minute for Ukraine, but Anthony Martial cancelled the lead within six minutes as they settled for a 1-1 draw.

Les Blues eventually won the group, while the Blue and Yellow headed to the playoffs only to suffer a 0-1 defeat against Wales in the final, thus stretching their World Cup Finals absence to a fourth successive edition.

Tonight, the two teams will resume their rivalry in a neutral ground, in Wroclaw, Poland, due to ongoing security concerns in Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Both teams come into this match with mixed form: winning two and losing two in four games played each this year.

Related Content
Related Content

Ukraine beat Belgium 3-1 but lost 0-3 in the return leg during the UEFA Nations League play-offs; suffered a 2-4 defeat to Canada, and beat New Zealand 2-1 in the Canadian Shield Tournament.

France, meanwhile, beat Germany in the Nations League third-place playoff after losing to Spain in the semi-final. Before that, they survived a penalty shoot-out against Croatia after the two-legged tie ended in a 2-2 draw.

In terms of World Cup history, France have won the tournament twice, in 1998 and 2018, and finished as runners-up in 2006 and 2022. Ukraine, competing as an independent nation, have qualified only once, in 2006, where they reached the quarter-finals.

Ukraine Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Head-To-Head

France and Ukraine have clashed 12 times on the international stage, with Les Bleus emerging victorious in six encounters, while Ukraine have managed one win. The remaining five matches ended in stalemates, including their two most recent meetings, both 1-1 draws.

Iceland and Azerbaijan are the other teams in Group D. Only the group winners qualify directly for the World Cup, while the runners-up enter the playoff round.

Ukraine Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming

When to watch Ukraine Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

The Ukraine Vs France World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers will be played on Saturday, 6 September at 12:15 am IST.

Where to watch Ukraine Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

The Ukraine Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India, with live streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs UAE Live Score, T20I Tri-series, Match 6: AFG Openers Lay Steady Platform Against Hosts

  2. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

  3. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  4. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

  5. England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Clinch Series Win Over Three Lions After Nail-biting Finish At Lord's

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri Suffers Semifinal Heartbreak

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, Prediction

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Stresses Self-Belief Ahead Of Final Clash Vs Amanda Anisimova

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  5. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. New Law Floats Hope Among Bengaluru Gig Workers But Platforms May Sink Them

  2. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  3. Jarange Patil’s Maratha Quota Demand Collides With OBC Groups’ Hard-Won 27%

  4. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  5. Dharmasthala Case: Religious Heads Meet Union Minister Amit Shah In Delhi, Demand NIA probe

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

  2. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  3. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

  4. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  5. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?