UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarter‑Final Preview: Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Clasico; Holders Arsenal Face Chelsea

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati controls the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati controls the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino