Football

UEFA Nations League: Taylor Harwood-Bellis 'Didn't Quite Believe' First Senior England Call-up

Harwood-Bellis, along with Newcastle's Lewis Hall, received their maiden Three Lions call-ups in Lee Carsley's final squad as interim head coach

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Taylor-Harwood-Bellis
Taylor Harwood-Bellis
info_icon

Taylor Harwood-Bellis revealed he was in a state of disbelief when he was told about his first call-up to the England senior team last week. (More Football News)

Harwood-Bellis, along with Newcastle's Lewis Hall, received their maiden Three Lions call-ups in Lee Carsley's final squad as interim head coach. 

The Southampton defender has impressed under Russell Martin this season, featuring in all of their Premier League fixtures so far this season. 

Harwood-Bellis has won more aerial duels (13) for the Saints in the top-flight this term, with only Jan Bednarek (888) completing more passes than the 22-year-old (684). 

He is also someone well known to the interim boss from his time in charge of England's Under-21's side, with his 21 appearances more than any other player during Carsley's tenure in the current Three Lions squad.

Pep Guardiola said he will learn a lot from Southampton's Russell Martin - null
Man City 1-0 Southampton: 'I Will Learn A Lot From Russell Martin', Says Guardiola

BY Stats Perform

"Lee Carsley rang me in the morning and said, 'you'll be with us, with the seniors'. I didn't quite believe it at first," he told a press conference.

"My partner was next to me and I phoned my dad, who was very proud. He loves when I play for England, even the younger age groups.

"One of the first people to message me was Aaron Ramsdale. I was happy to see his name as he's one of my mates at the club."

Unfortunately for Harwood-Bellis, Ramsdale has since pulled out of the squad with a finger injury and has been replaced by Burnley's James Trafford. 

England travel to Athens to take on Group B2 leaders Greece on Thursday before returning to Wembley three days later as they square off against the Republic of Ireland. 

With a number of first-team regulars out through injury, Harwood-Bellis has the opportunity to become the first Saints player to represent England since Kyle Walker-Peters did so back in 2022.

The defender understood the potential ramifications of performing well for the Three Lions during this international break, with Thomas Tuchel taking over in the new year.

"It will be a big motivation for all of the lads, knowing that there's a new manager coming in and wanting to keep your spot," he said. 

"That's something that especially the younger lads will be pushing towards. 

"It's going to be difficult because of the quality and experience in some of the lads that aren't here is massive.

"It'll be difficult, but it'll be something that I'll focus on week in and week out for Southampton and if I get minutes here."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Uganda Vs Italy Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: When, Where To Watch
  2. Delhi Capitals Bring In This Indian World Cup-Winning Pacer As Bowling Coach For IPL 2025
  3. Champions Trophy: Suspense On Hybrid Model Continues But South Africa Not Discussed As Option Yet
  4. Singapore Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 10: When, Where To Watch
  5. Hyderabad Vs Andhra Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group B Round 5: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
Football News
  1. Women's Champions League 2024-25 Wrap: Man City, Bayern Maintain Perfect Start With Comfortable Victories
  2. Celtic Vs Chelsea, UWCL Preview: Blues Quartet Left At Home As Sonia Bompastor Rotates Squad
  3. UEFA Nations League: Taylor Harwood-Bellis 'Didn't Quite Believe' First Senior England Call-up
  4. Juventus 0-4 Arsenal, UWCL: Renee Slegers Praises Entire Team After Dominant Gunners Display
  5. Juventus 0-4 Arsenal, UWCL: Slegers Maintains Unbeaten Gunners Start With Statement Win
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  3. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  4. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
  5. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  2. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  3. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea
  4. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  5. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: Voting Underway Across 43 Seats; By-Polls In Wayanad And 31 Assembly Seats
  2. Sarna Code And The Race To Define Tribal Religious Identity In Jharkhand
  3. Wayanad Bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi And 15 Others In Fray For Key Lok Sabha Seat | Details
  4. India, China Complete One Round Of Patrolling Along LAC In Demchok, Depsang
  5. Manipur: Six People Including 3 women And 3 Children Missing In Jiribam After Gunfight
Entertainment News
  1. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  2. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  3. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  4. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  5. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. UK: Archbishop Of Canterbury Resigns After Church Of England Child Abuse Review
  2. 'Climate Crisis Is Cost Of Living Crisis': UN Climate Change Chief At COP29
  3. West Asia Conflict: Hezbollah Fires Rockets Towards Israel As Tensions Soar
  4. COP29 In Azerbaijan: Climate Funding, Fossil Fuels And More On Agenda| All You Need To Know
  5. Heavy Layer Of Smog Covers Pakistan As Air Quality Remains Poor 
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 10: When, Where To Watch
  2. Manipur: Six People Including 3 women And 3 Children Missing In Jiribam After Gunfight
  3. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Format, Rules, Matchdays
  4. India, China Complete One Round Of Patrolling Along LAC In Demchok, Depsang
  5. Uganda Vs Italy Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: When, Where To Watch
  6. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Begins Today | Key Seats, Candidates