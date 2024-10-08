Football

UEFA Nations League: ENG Skipper Harry Kane Joins Squad After after Injury Doubts In Bayern Munich Match

Kane, who has already netted 10 goals in nine appearances for Bayern in all competitions this season, was substituted in the 72nd minute of their 3-3 draw with a suspected thigh injury

Harry-Kane
England captain Harry Kane
Bayern Munich confirmed Harry Kane did not suffer a serious injury against Eintracht Frankfurt and will be available for England in the international break. (More Football News)

Kane, who has already netted 10 goals in nine appearances for Bayern in all competitions this season, was substituted in the 72nd minute of their 3-3 draw with a suspected thigh injury.

The England captain was assessed by the Football Association's (FA) doctors on Monday, with the German side announcing no "structural injury" was found.

Kane, who made his 100th appearance for England during their last match against Finland, will be available for the return leg in Helsinki, and their match against Greece at Wembley prior to that.

Harry Kane was injured against Bayer Leverkusen - null
While the striker has been given the all-clear for international action, Dayot Upamecano and Mathys Tel have both withdrawn from their respective France squads.

Upamecano scored against Frankfurt but was subsequently taken off in the second half after also sustaining a thigh problem, while Tel is suffering with a shoulder injury.

