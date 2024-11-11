Football

Nations League: Coleman, Idah And Duffy Out Of Republic Of Ireland Squad To Face England

The trio have been replaced by Southampton's Ryan Manning, Everton's Jake O'Brien and Wolves' Matt Doherty, who was dropped from the squad for their October fixtures

Seamus Coleman
Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's Nations League squad
Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of his side's upcoming Nations League fixtures against Finland and England next week. (More Football News)

Coleman sustained a foot injury in Ireland's Nations League defeat to the Three Lions in September and has made just two appearances in all competitions for Everton this term.

Sean Dyche confirmed in the lead up to the Toffees' goalless draw with West Ham at the weekend that the 36-year-old was now struggling with a minor hamstring issue. 

Norwich City defender Shane Duffy and Celtic forward Adam Idah have also withdrawn from Heimir Hallgrimsson's squad, despite featuring for their clubs at the weekend. 

Since sealing a permanent move to Celtic after a successful loan spell last season, Idah has netted five goals in 15 appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side in all competitions.

The trio have been replaced by Southampton's Ryan Manning, Everton's Jake O'Brien and Wolves' Matt Doherty, who was dropped from the squad for their October fixtures. 

Hallgrimsson's side welcome Finland to the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, hoping to improve on their recent record in the Nations League. 

They have won just 15% of their 20 games in the competition (W3 D6 L11), with only Iceland (5.6%), San Marino (6.3%), Andorra (10.0%) and Liechtenstein (10.5%) winning fewer.

Ireland then travel to Wembley to face England four days later in what will be Lee Carsley's final game in interim charge before Thomas Tuchel takes the reins in the new year.

Republic of Ireland squad in full: 

Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Max O'Leary (Bristol City); Matt Doherty (Wolves), Dara O'Shea (Ipswich Town), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Mark McGuinness (Luton Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), Jake O'Brien (Everton), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City); Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Andy Moran (Stoke City, on loan from Brighton); Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Tom Cannon (Stoke City, on loan from Leicester City), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Festy Ebosele (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Brom).

