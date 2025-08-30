Football

UEFA Europa, Conference League 2025-26 Draw: Forest Meet Porto, Real Betis

Fiorentina’s quest to win the Conference League enters a fourth straight season with opponents including Mainz and Dynamo Kyiv from the draw ceremony on Friday. The Italian club was top ranked in the 36-team draw after being twice a beaten finalist — against West Ham and Olympiakos in back-to-back years — and losing in the semifinals last season. Fiorentina’s slate of six opponents through mid-December was completed by Rapid Vienna, AEK Athens, Sigma Olomouc and Lausanne. UEFA aims to confirm the fixture schedule by Sunday. Crystal Palace makes its European debut only reluctantly in the third-tier Conference League after a complex legal fight with UEFA. The English FA Cup winner was demoted by UEFA from the Europa League for a breach of rules limiting investors having a significant stake in multiple clubs who qualify for the same competition. Lyon, majority owned by American businessman John Textor, stayed in the Europa League instead of Palace.