UEFA Europa, Conference League 2025-26 Draw: Forest Meet Porto, Real Betis

Fiorentina’s quest to win the Conference League enters a fourth straight season with opponents including Mainz and Dynamo Kyiv from the draw ceremony on Friday. The Italian club was top ranked in the 36-team draw after being twice a beaten finalist — against West Ham and Olympiakos in back-to-back years — and losing in the semifinals last season. Fiorentina’s slate of six opponents through mid-December was completed by Rapid Vienna, AEK Athens, Sigma Olomouc and Lausanne. UEFA aims to confirm the fixture schedule by Sunday. Crystal Palace makes its European debut only reluctantly in the third-tier Conference League after a complex legal fight with UEFA. The English FA Cup winner was demoted by UEFA from the Europa League for a breach of rules limiting investors having a significant stake in multiple clubs who qualify for the same competition. Lyon, majority owned by American businessman John Textor, stayed in the Europa League instead of Palace.

Monaco Soccer 2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw
2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

The Conference League trophy and the Europa League trophy are displayed during the soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

2/9
Monaco Soccer 2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw_2
2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Former German player and coach Juergen Klinsmann arrives the stage for the Europa League and Conference League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

3/9
Monaco Soccer 2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw_3
2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Former German player and coach Juergen Klinsmann, 2nd left, UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti, left, and hosts Matt Smith and Becky Ives attend the Europa League and Conference League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

4/9
Monaco Soccer 2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw_4
2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Former German player and coach Juergen Klinsmann, 2nd left, and UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti and hosts Matt Smith and Becky Ives attend the Europa League and Conference League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

5/9
Monaco Soccer 2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw_5
2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Former Belgium soccer player Eden Hazard, second left, UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti, left, and hosts Matt Smith and Becky Ives attend the Conference League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

6/9
Monaco Soccer 2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw_Juergen Klinsmann
2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Former German player and coach Juergen Klinsmann, 2nd left, pushes a button besides UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti, left, and hosts Matt Smith and Becky Ives during the Europa League and Conference League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

7/9
Monaco Soccer 2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw_Eden Hazard
2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Former Belgium soccer player Eden Hazard, second left, UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti, left, and hosts Matt Smith and Becky Ives attend the Conference League and Europa League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

8/9
Monaco Soccer 2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw_8
2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Former Belgium soccer player Eden Hazard, second left, UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti, left, and hosts Matt Smith and Becky Ives attend the Conference League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

9/9
Monaco Soccer 2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw_9
2025-26 Europa League & Conference League Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Portuguese magician and TV producer Mario Daniel performs before the Europa League and Conference League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

