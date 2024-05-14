Football

UEFA EURO 2024 Live Streaming: Broadcaster Reveals New Features To Enhance Viewing Experience

The broadcaster has added multiple camera angles, option to view key moments and feeds in multiple languages to enhance the viewing experience

UEFA European Championship 2024 and the match ball Photo: X/@UefaEuro2024
Official broadcaster of UEFA European Championship 2024 in India the Sony Sports Network has unveiled ways in which it will uplift the viewing experience for football enthusiasts during the prestigious tournament.(More Football News)

The network has added multiple camera angles, option to view key moments and feeds in multiple languages to enhance the viewing experience.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente. - null
Rubiales Case: Spain Must 'Stick To Football' At Euro 2024 - Coach De La Fuente

BY Stats Perform

Multiple Camera Feed

Break free from a single-angle with 6 different angles, tailor made for you.

- One primary cam for the grand and staple view

* Two Dugout Cams to get exclusive insights into behind-the-scenes glimpses from the bench

- Two Star player cam to follow your your favourite player.

* One Tactical View to get a comprehensive overview

Key moments

Catch up on live stats, line ups, play by play updates or key incidents with the platform's on-demand highlights feature, seamlessly integrating with the live action.

Multilingual Coverage

For all the fans watching across the country, we bring you the game in your preferred languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali.

A mother with her boy takes a selfie next to the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship trophy, as it is displayed in Athens, Thursday, March 21, 2024. Germany will host the Euro 2024. - AP/Petros Giannakouris
UEFA Euro 2024: Five Reasons To Look Forward To The Championship

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

With just 30 days left, football fans across Europe and in length and breadth of the planet are genuinely waiting in anticipation to witness the football gala.

This time around, the European festival will take place in German cities, namely, Munich, Dortmund and Hamburg among many others, and at world famous stadiums like Allianz Arena, Signal Iduna Park etc.

The final will be played on July 14 at the historic Olympiastadion in Berlin and the winners will be named the Kings of Europe.

The tournament begins June 14 in Munich with hosts Germany taking on Scotland and goes on till July 14. This will be the first time Germany will be hosting the UEFA European Championship since reunification. Germany have won the tournament three times in their history.

This June - don’t just watch the Euro, live the Euro. Love Football, LIV Football!

