Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Blow For Scotland As Midfielder Lewis Ferguson Suffers Serious Knee Injury

Lewis Ferguson, 24, went off injured during Bologna's goalless draw with Monza in Italian Serie A, which kept them in fourth place and on course for a Champions League spot

Advertisement

Joris%20Verwijst%2FPA
Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson is set to undergo an operation. Photo: Joris Verwijst/PA
info_icon

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson is out of Euro 2024 after suffering a serious knee injury. (More Football News)

Bologna confirmed their captain had suffered cruciate ligament damage, an injury which is likely to keep him on the sidelines for the bulk if not all of the remainder of 2024.

A statement from the Serie A club read: “Lewis Ferguson today underwent a medical examination which revealed that he has sustained an injury to his cruciate ligament.

“He will undergo an operation, after which his recovery time will be assessed.”

The 24-year-old went off injured during his side’s goalless draw with Monza on Sunday, which kept them in fourth place and on course for a Champions League spot.

Advertisement

The former Hamilton and Aberdeen player has been a crucial part of their impressive season and had been linked with summer moves to the likes of Juventus and Napoli in recent months.

Ferguson is yet to start a competitive game for his country and 10 of his 12 caps have been won from the bench, but his form had been putting him well in contention to feature heavily during this summer’s tournament in Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  3. Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Find Schedule, Voting, Time Result Day | Full Details
  4. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Schedule, Voting, Results | Full Details Here
  5. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  6. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark
  7. Salman Khan To Reportedly Continue Work After The Firing Incident; Asks Team Not To Cancel His Plans
  8. Iran-Israel Conflict: How The World Reacted To Looming Escalation In The Region