Football

UEFA Clears Man City, Man United, Girona And Nice To Play In European Competitions

The first chamber of the UEFA club financial control body had previously opened proceedings against all four clubs due to a potential conflict with the multi-club ownership rule for UEFA club competitions

X/@ManCity
Etihad Stadium Photo: X/@ManCity
info_icon

Spanish side Girona and French club Nice were cleared along with English teams Manchester City and United to play in European competitions next season after they complied with multi-club ownership rules, UEFA said on Friday. (More Football News)

Girona finished third in La Liga to qualify for the Champions League for the first time. Nice placed fifth in Ligue 1 to reach the Europa League, along with FA Cup winner United. English Premier League champion City will play in the Champions League.

Jude Bellingham will be able to play against Switzerland - null
ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024: Southgate Lauds UEFA's 'Common Sense' Approach To Bellingham Punishment

BY Stats Perform

The first chamber of the UEFA club financial control body had previously opened proceedings against all four clubs due to a potential conflict with the multi-club ownership rule for UEFA club competitions.

British industrialist Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group part-owns Man United, having secured an initial 25% stake in February. He completed a takeover of Nice in 2019.

Man City's Abu Dhabi ownership expanded its global club portfolio in 2017 by investing in Girona. City Football Group — of which City is the flagship team — bought a 44.3% share.

UEFA said it was satisfied.

“The significant changes made to the ownership, governance, and financial support of the concerned clubs, substantially restrict the investors' influence and decision-making power over more than one club,” UEFA said.

“The concerned investors have transferred their shares in Girona FC and OGC Nice to independent trustees through a blind trust structure established under the supervision of the CFCB First Chamber.”

As such, clubs will not transfer players to each other — either permanently or on loan — from July until September next year, except for pre-existing transfer agreements entered into before the CFCB proceedings began.

Clubs must not conclude any joint technical or commercial agreements between each other, or use joint scouting or player databases.

Girona's stunning run last season saw three key players either loaned or sold via Man City's influence, including Brazilian star Sávio. Girona is also part-owned by the brother of Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

But teams severely tested UEFA's rules on multi-club ownership that guard against collusion in games. Girona risked being demoted to the second-tier Europa League.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's Asia Cup T20: India Name 15-Member Squad; Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead Team
  2. IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I: India Go Down By 13 Runs Against Zimbabwe; Trail By 0-1 In Series - As It Happened
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: New-Look India Fail Miserably With Bat As Hosts Pull Off 13-Run Win
  4. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 1st T20I Live Score: New Zealand Chasing 198-Run Target In Southampton
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Why India Jersey Has Only One Star Instead Of Two - Explained
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Max Kilman Joins West Ham United In £40m Deal
  2. Angola Vs Namibia Final, COSAFA Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Summit Clash
  3. UEFA Clears Man City, Man United, Girona And Nice To Play In European Competitions
  4. Brighton Complete £25m Move For Mats Wieffer
  5. VEN Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Canada Defeat Venezuela To Seal Semi-Final Ticket - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray Has Played Last Match As Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Gets Standing Ovation At Centre Court
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Rain Delays Play Again; Alex De Minaur Gets Walkover Into 4th Round
  4. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Gets Emotional Tribute Ahead Of Farewell Match - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Frances Tiafoe To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  2. Telangana: In Another Setback, BRS MLA From Gadwal Joins Congress
  3. Hathras Stampede: After Key Accused' Arrest, Cops Probe Political Links, 'Funding' From Party
  4. Key Accused In Hathras Stampede Arrested, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody
  5. J&K: Second Encounter Underway After Soldier Killed In First Clash With Militants In Kulgam
Entertainment News
  1. Hina Khan Embraces Her Cancer Scars After Chemotherapy, Says She Is 'Manifesting' Her Healing
  2. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer To Release In Cinemas On THIS Date - Check Announcement Inside
  3. Madonna Pens A Note On Her 'Miraculous Recovery' One Year After She Survived Near-Fatal Septic Shock
  4. Emraan Hashmi Addresses His 20-Year-Old Feud With Mallika Sherawat: Those Are All Bygones
  5. 'Mirzapur 3' On Prime Video Review: Ali Fazal-Shweta Tripathi Lead The Charge In This Slow But Intense Crime Thriller
US News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  3. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  4. Isha Ambani Stuns In Schiaparelli Saree, Though Not A First For The Fashion House
  5. National Fried Chicken Day: Where To Get Best Fried Chicken Deals On July 6
World News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Without Power, Cut Off Water Supply In Ukraine
  3. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  4. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  5. 'Dead, Buried': UK PM Starmer To Scrap Conservative's Rwanda Deal
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France, Spain Advance To Euro Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek In Action At Wimbledon