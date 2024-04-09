Football

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Games To Go Ahead Despite Terrorist Threats

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium will host the first leg of the Gunners’ last-eight tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening, while Manchester City are also in action away to Real Madrid

Advertisement

%20(Zac%20Goodwin%2FPA)
A terror threat has been issued in relation to all four of this week’s Champions League ties, including the Arsenal v Bayern Munich match at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening. Photo: (Zac Goodwin/PA)
info_icon

UEFA insists this week’s Champions League quarter-final ties will go ahead as scheduled amid an Islamic State terror threat. (More Football News)

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium will host the first leg of the Gunners’ last-eight tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening, while Manchester City are also in action away to Real Madrid.

A media outlet linked to the terror group has issued a threat concerning all four of this week’s ties, and European football’s governing body UEFA has now issued a statement on the matter.

info_icon

“UEFA is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week’s UEFA Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues,” the statement said.

Advertisement

“All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: What If We Rename Parts Of China, Says Rajnath In Arunachal; CEC Rajiv Kumar's Security Upped
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him