Football

UEFA Champions League: Arsenal Beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 As Lacklustre Hosts Bounce Back

The victory also makes it six wins and a draw in seven matches in all competitions at the Emirates Stadium so far this season

Arsenal-Players-Celebrating
Arsenal celebrating.
info_icon

Arsenal needed an own goal to get past Shakhtar Donetsk at home as they won 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday to bounce back from their weekend defeat at Bournemouth. (More Football News)

The Gunners never found their top level in what was a scrappy encounter at the Emirates Stadium, but did have a number of chances to make the score more comfortable, including a second-half penalty.

Leandro Trossard saw his effort from the spot saved 13 minutes from time, which invited late pressure from the visitors. But Mikel Arteta's side were able to withstand everything thrown their way to move onto seven points from their opening three matches.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus both had good chances early in the game before the former saw a 29th-minute effort rebound off the post and in off the back of Shakhtar goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk.

That turned out to be the only goal of the game, though Arsenal were forced to defend late on in the game as Shakhtar's confidence grew.

The Ukrainian side were unable to force an equaliser and occupy 29th place in the 36-team league with one point. They face Young Boys at home in their next match.

Arsenal, meanwhile, go fourth with the win with a trip to Inter next up.

Data debrief: Arsenal deserve win despite not being at top gear

While Arsenal were not at their brilliant best in this match, they generated an xG of 1.98 compared to their visitors' 0.67.

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal must learn from their recent sending offs. - null
Arsenal Vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League: We Can't Continue To Play With 10 Men, Says Arteta

BY Stats Perform

One bright spot is their defensive record though - the Gunners are one of just two teams to have played three matches without conceding a goal in the competition.

The victory also makes it six wins and a draw in seven matches in all competitions at the Emirates Stadium so far this season.

