Arsenal Vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League: We Can't Continue To Play With 10 Men, Says Arteta

Arsenal have now been shown 18 red cards in the Premier League, at least five more than any other side since Mikel Arteta's first game in charge back on Boxing Day in 2019

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta said Arsenal must learn from their recent sending offs.
Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal will channel the hurt from their first defeat of the Premier League season into their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk. (More Football News)

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth on Saturday, with goals from Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert capitalising on William Saliba's first-half sending off. 

Arsenal have now been shown 18 red cards in the Premier League, at least five more than any other side since Arteta's first game in charge back on Boxing Day in 2019.

Saliba's red card was the third the Gunners have been shown in their last eight matches, something Arteta acknowledged ahead of kick-off on Tuesday.

"I think we are already aligned that we cannot continue to play with 10 men," Arteta said.

"That’s fine, it’s easier to say it than get it done because they are very specific moments that adjust that situation, but it’s reacting.

"Defeat is part of the game, part of the sport. It happened in very specific conditions as well.

"Let’s move on, take that pain that we still have in the tummy and use it for tomorrow night."

That defeat against the Cherries saw Arsenal beaten for the first time away from home this calendar year, but they return to the Emirates on Tuesday to face the Ukrainian champions. 

Arsenal haven't lost a home game in the group, or the new league stage in the Champions League, since a 3-2 defeat to Olympiacos in September 2015. 

The Gunners have won eight of the nine matches they have played since (D1), keeping a clean sheet in all of those triumphs. 

And Arteta believes that tomorrow is the perfect platform to recover from their defeat to Bournemouth and kickstart another winning run. 

"Yeah, we have to start tomorrow obviously," Arteta said.

"The desire is there, we want to desperately play these kinds of matches, and we know the atmosphere is going to be terrific tomorrow night, so let’s produce that and earn the right to win the game."

Arteta was also able to provide an update on Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, with both missing the trip to the Vitality Stadium over the weekend. 

"They are closer and both progressing really well. Martin is still not fit. With Bukayo, let’s see how he feels today and in the training session that we have later on," he said.

