Tigres UANL Vs Seattle Sounders, CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final: MLS Outfit No Match For Mexican Rivals In Leg 1

Mexican outfit UANL Tigres defeated Seattle Sounders 2-0 in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 quarter-final tie at Estadio Universitario, San Nicolas de los Garza, on April 8. Ozziel Herrera opened the scoring in the 51st minute for the 2020 champions, then Jackson Ragen netted an own goal 25 minutes later for the visiting Major League Soccer side. The return leg at Lumen Field in Seattle is scheduled for April 15. Formerly known as the CONCACAF Champions League, this is the top continental tournament for clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The winners qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

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Tigres UANL Vs Seattle Sounders Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Albert Rusnak
Albert Rusnak, left, and Osaze De Rosario of the United States' Seattle Sounders stand on the pitch during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match against Mexico's Tigres in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Jorge Mendoza
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Tigres UANL Vs Seattle Sounders Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Andre-Pierre Gignac
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Mexico's Tigres, left, is followed by Peter Kingston, center, and Hassani Dotson of the United States' Seattle Sounders during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Jorge Mendoza
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Tigres UANL Vs Seattle Sounders Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Jackson Ragen
Mexico's Tigres players celebrate after Jackson Ragen of the United States' Seattle Sounders scoring an own goal during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Jorge Mendoza
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Tigres UANL Vs Seattle Sounders Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Jesus Angulo
Jesus Angulo of Mexico's Tigres, left, and Paul Arriola of the United States' Seattle Sounders vie for the ball during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Jorge Mendoza
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Tigres UANL Vs Seattle Sounders Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Ozziel Herrera
Ozziel Herrera of Mexico's Tigres goes for the ball during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match against the United States' Seattle Sounders in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Jorge Mendoza
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Tigres UANL Vs Seattle Sounders Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Ozziel Herrera
Ozziel Herrera of Mexico's Tigres celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against the United States' Seattle Sounders during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Jorge Mendoza
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Tigres UANL Vs Seattle Sounders Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Nouhou Tolo
Nouhou Tolo of the United States' Seattle Sounders, left, is followed by Rodrigo Aguirre of Mexico's Tigres during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Jorge Mendoza
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Tigres UANL Vs Seattle Sounders Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Snyder Brunell
Snyder Brunell of the United States' Seattle Sounders, right, challenges Ozziel Herrera of Mexico's Tigres during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Jorge Mendoza
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Tigres UANL Vs Seattle Sounders Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Jesus Angulo
Jesus Angulo of Mexico's Tigres, right, challenges Jordan Morris of the United States' Seattle Sounders during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Jorge Mendoza
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Tigres UANL Vs Seattle Sounders Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-
Mexico's Tigres players huddle prior to a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match against the United States' Seattle Sounders in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Jorge Mendoza
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