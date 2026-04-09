Tigres UANL Vs Seattle Sounders, CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final: MLS Outfit No Match For Mexican Rivals In Leg 1
Mexican outfit UANL Tigres defeated Seattle Sounders 2-0 in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 quarter-final tie at Estadio Universitario, San Nicolas de los Garza, on April 8. Ozziel Herrera opened the scoring in the 51st minute for the 2020 champions, then Jackson Ragen netted an own goal 25 minutes later for the visiting Major League Soccer side. The return leg at Lumen Field in Seattle is scheduled for April 15. Formerly known as the CONCACAF Champions League, this is the top continental tournament for clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The winners qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE