Turkey Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Two Wounded Teams Eye Vital Turnaround; Lineups Out

Fans look on before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Turkey and Paraguay lock horns in a crucial Group D encounter with both sides desperate for points. Turkey enter the contest looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to Australia in their tournament opener, while Paraguay are aiming to recover from a heavy 4-1 loss against the United States. With the USA already on six points after two matches, the pressure is firmly on both teams to avoid falling behind in the race for the knockout stages. Turkey will rely on their disciplined defensive structure and quick transitions, whereas Paraguay must tighten up at the back after conceding four goals last time out. Expect an intense battle as two wounded sides fight to keep their World Cup dreams alive. Follow live scores and updates from the BRA vs HAI football match here:

LIVE UPDATES

20 Jun 2026, 08:18:19 am IST Turkey Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: TUR Starting XI Turkey (4-2-3-1): Cakir (GK); Demiral, Bardakci, Muldur, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu (c), Yuksek; Guler, Yildizm, Akgun; Akturkoglu.

20 Jun 2026, 07:58:09 am IST Turkey Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: PAR Starting XI Paraguay (4-4-2): Gill; Alderete, Caceres, Alonso, Gustavo Gomez (c); Diego Gomez, Almiron, Cubas, Galarza; Enciso, Pitta.

20 Jun 2026, 07:38:57 am IST Turkey Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

20 Jun 2026, 07:28:42 am IST Turkey Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Summary of this article Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Group Stage (Group D) Kickoff Time: 8:30 PM local time (EDT) / 3:00 AM GMT (8:30 AM IST) Venue: San Francisco Bay Ara Stadium, USA