Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim, shelling out a reported 28.5 million euro fee for the Germany international. (More Football News)
Beier enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023-24, netting 16 Bundesliga goals to finish fifth in the league's scoring charts behind Harry Kane (36), Serhou Guirassy (28), Lois Openda (24) and Deniz Undav (18).
The 21-year-old, who won the second of his two senior international caps against Switzerland at Euro 2024, had 25 shots and scored six goals following a carry in the Bundesliga last term.
Both of those figures were the second-most of any player in the competition, with Xavi Simons recording 27 such shots and Guirassy netting seven times following a carry.
Beier's signing comes after Dortmund allowed Niclas Fullkrug to join West Ham in a €31.5m (£27m) deal earlier this month, and sporting director Sebastian Kehl is certain they have signed the perfect replacement.
"Maxi was our absolute dream player after the departure of Niclas Fullkrug," Kehl said. "Despite his young age, he is already very composed on the pitch and impresses with his pace, his willingness to run and his goal threat.
"In addition, he can be used in different positions and in different systems. His development is certainly not over yet and we will help him to become even better.
"He's a down-to-earth guy who is willing to learn and whose hard work and commitment make him an excellent fit for BVB."