Toulouse Vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming Ligue 1 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Toulouse host Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 2025-26 watch live: Both sides are unbeaten after two games, but champions PSG arrive as favourites with Luis Enrique’s men eyeing a third straight win.

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
PSG are defending Ligue 1 champions and also FIFA Club World Cup holders, while Toulouse ended tenth last season. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Toulouse and PSG have both won their opening two games of the Ligue 1 2025-26 season without conceding a goal.

  • Historically, PSG dominate this fixture with 31 wins in 46 meetings, while Toulouse have won nine.

  • PSG are defending Ligue 1 champions and also FIFA Club World Cup holders, while Toulouse ended tenth last season.

Toulouse welcome champions Paris Saint-Germain to the Stadium de Toulouse for their third round match of the French Ligue 1 2025-26 season on Sunday (August 31, 2025). Here's all you need to know about the Toulouse vs PSG football match.

Both sides have started the new season with two wins in two, without conceding a goal.

Toulouse, managed by Carles Martinez Novell, are unbeaten in six league matches stretching back to last season, including wins over Nice and Brest in the current campaign.

Luis Enrique's PSG have also won both their opening games, against Nantes and Angers, and the FIFA Club World Cup Champions will start as obvious favourites tonight.

Last season, PSG collected 84 points and claimed their 13th Ligue 1 title with ease. Toulouse ended in tenth place with 42 points. PSG’s best finish is obviously first, while Toulouse’s highest-ever league finish was third, achieved in the 2006-07 season.

Toulouse Vs PSG Head-To-Head Record

Historically, PSG have dominated this fixture. In 46 previous meetings, PSG have won 31 times, Toulouse just nine, with six draws. Les Violets have not beaten Parisiens at home in their last five attempts.

PSG completed yet another league double last season, winning the home fixture 3-0, then following up with a 1-0 victory at Toulouse.

Toulouse Vs PSG Live Streaming

When and where will the Toulouse vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 match be played?

The Toulouse vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 match will be played at the Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 12:35 AM IST.

Where will the Toulouse vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

There will be no live telecast or streaming of the Ligue 1 2025-26 season in India. Fans in the United States can watch the match live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports. In the United Kingdom, the broadcast will be available on Amazon Prime Pay-Per-View (PPV) and the Ligue 1 Pass streaming service.

Published At:
