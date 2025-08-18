PSG began their Ligue 1 2025-26 title defence with a 1-0 win over Nantes
Lucas Beraldo admitted PSG can improve despite dominating possession in the win
Luis Enrique said he was pleased with the win and stressed the importance of squad depth
Lucas Beraldo says Paris Saint-Germain "can only improve" despite opening their Ligue 1 title defence with a 1-0 win over Nantes.
PSG returned to action last Wednesday in the Super Cup, coming from behind late on to draw 2-2 with Tottenham and then triumph on penalties.
The European champions then got their league campaign up and running on Sunday thanks to Vitinha's second-half strike.
PSG won their Ligue 1 opener for the ninth time in 11 seasons (D1 L1 – since 2015-16), the highest total over that period.
However, Luis Enrique's team had to work hard against a resolute Nantes defence, as they were limited to just four shots on target out of 18 attempts in total, while Goncalo Ramos also struck the woodwork and had a goal disallowed.
And Beraldo knows there is plenty of room for improvement.
"It's very good for us to start like this, with an away win," he said. "We hope we'll continue like this and win a lot of matches and take as many points as possible.
"It's very difficult to play against a team grouped in a deep block; it's difficult to find space in those situations.
"We managed to do it with Vitinha's goal. It's only the second game of the season; we can only improve in terms of fitness and, of course, our game."
PSG dominated, as they accumulated 1.4 expected goals (xG), had 44 touches in the opposition box, 98 final-third entries, while enjoying 70.7% of the ball.
They also ensured Nantes did not have a single shot on target. They last failed to have a shot on target in a league match in December 2023.
"I'm very happy, because the first objective in this match was victory," Luis Enrique said.
"We deserved these three points. If I have to analyse the match, we controlled the ball for 90 minutes, we played in the opposing half.
"We didn't create many chances in the first half, but that's normal. It's difficult against an opponent who plays deep.
"Right now, with the players' physical condition, it's important to have substitutes who can arrive at the end of the match with better freshness. This was the case against Tottenham as well.
"If you want to have the chance to win everything, you need everyone and work every day."
Next up for PSG are Angers, in the Ligue 1 champions' first home game of the season.