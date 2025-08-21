Luis Enrique Backs Ousmane Dembele To Reach Greater Heights For PSG

Luis Enrique is confident that Ousmane Dembele can enjoy an even more successful year with Paris Saint-Germain in 2025-26 after spearheading the club to glory last season.
Dembele recorded 46 goal contributions (33 goals, 13 assists) in all competitions last term, a total only bettered by seven players across Europe's top five leagues.
The Frenchman also became the first player to provide two assists in a Champions League final since 2018 during their 5-0 triumph over Inter back in June.
His 14 goal involvements (eight goals, six assists) was also the second-most by a French player in a single season after Karim Benzema for Real Madrid in 2021-22 (17).
Dembele also helped PSG complete a stunning comeback in the UEFA Super Cup, teeing up Goncalo Ramos for a late equaliser before his team won the title on penalties against Tottenham.
His displays have seen him backed to scoop this year's Ballon d'Or, though he faces tough competition from Barcelona duo Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as well as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
He was introduced into the action in the 61st minute of their opening-day win over Nantes, with only Desire Doue (four) and Lee Kang-In (three) creating more chances (two, level with Fabian Ruiz and Ibrahim Mbaye) in the match.
"I think this season is a big challenge for Ousmane," Luis Enrique said. "Last year was incredible, yet I am convinced that he can improve his performance, without a doubt.
"You have to be very brave to say that (about Dembele), but I think he has got the level. He is a really important player for us.
"He has quality in attack and also in defence. I can see how happy he is; I hope this year will be even better."
PSG will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to their Ligue 1 title defence when they welcome Angers to the Parc des Princes this Friday.
It marks the first home game for the Parisiens since their 3-1 win over Auxerre on the final day of last season, with their homecoming set to be a special occasion.
The club will present five trophies they won last season, which includes their Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions crowns.
There will also be home debuts for summer signings Illia Zabarnyi and Super Cup hero Lucas Chevalier, and Luis Enrique is relishing the chance to be back on home turf.
"It's very important for us to see our fans again and return to the Parc des Princes after 10 away matches," Luis Enrique added.
"We've really missed the stadium and the fans. We know that the atmosphere always makes a difference."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
PSG – Bradley Barcola
Despite not getting on the scoresheet against Nantes last time out, Barcola impressed with his dynamic displays and will be keen to get off the mark on home soil.
Indeed, the Frenchman ended the game with a joint-team-high total for touches in the opposition box (nine, level with Ramos and Mbaye), while only Kang-In (10) played more crosses than Barcola (three).
Angers – Herve Koffi
Having kept a clean sheet on his Angers debut against Paris FC, Koffi can expect a much busier encounter in the French capital on Friday against PSG's star-studded attack.
Koffi was the goalkeeper who made the most saves on the first matchday of Ligue 1 (seven, at least three more than anyone else). It was also his highest tally in a match in the top-flight, ahead of his five against PSG and Nice.
MATCH PREDICTION: PSG WIN
PSG have not lost any of their last 27 Ligue 1 games against Angers (W20 D7). Only Monaco against Montpellier have a longer unbeaten run against the same opponent in the league's history (32 between September 1994 and January 2018).
The Parisiens have also won each of their last 10 league home games against Angers, their longest current run against current opponents in the top-flight in 2025-26.
And Luis Enrique will want to get off to a positive start in front of their home fans. Indeed, eight of the last 11 Ligue 1 champions have triumphed in their first home game of a league season (D1 L2), while none of the previous four had won (D2 L2).
Angers, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five away games in Ligue 1 (W1), as many as in their first 12 since the start of the 2024-25 season (W4 D4), but come into the encounter with a bit of form under their belt.
They have won three of their last four Ligue 1 games between the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons (L1), one more than in their previous 13 (W2 D2 L9), but will face a huge test of their resilience here.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
PSG – 82.6%
Draw – 10.6%
Angers – 6.8%