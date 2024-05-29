Football

Tottenham Striker Richarlison Unhappy At Club? Brazillian Calls It 'Fake News'

Injuries prevented the Brazil international from finishing the campaign strongly and reports have suggested Spurs are in the market for a new striker

Tottenham striker Richarlison
Richarlison has described reports suggesting he is unhappy at Tottenham as "fake news", insisting he will still be playing in the Premier League next season. (More Football News)

Richarlison enjoyed a vastly improved season in 2023-24, scoring 11 Premier League goals after only netting once in his first campaign with Spurs in 2022-23.

However, injuries prevented the Brazil international from finishing the campaign strongly and reports have suggested Spurs are in the market for a new striker.

They have also agreed to bring Timo Werner back from RB Leipzig on another season-long loan deal with a view to a permanent move.

Some had suggested Richarlison could be a victim of an overhaul as Ange Postecoglou looks to put his stamp on the squad, but the former Everton man says he is going nowhere.

In a post to X, Richarlison wrote: "I gave up my vacation and came to work in Sao Paulo so I could return well and ready for the next season. 

"I never said I was dissatisfied at my club, and everything that has been coming out in the media here about negotiations is fake news. 

"I don't know where they got that from! I won't leave England next season!"

