Vincent Kompany is looking to start Burnley's preparations for next season as soon as possible after their relegation was confirmed with defeat away at Tottenham. (More Football News)
Burnley knew they had to win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday to keep any hopes of staying up alive, and Jacob Bruun Larsen's first-half strike put the Clarets ahead in north London.
However, Pedro Porro equalised for the hosts, before Micky van de Ven slotted home in the 82nd minute to condemn Kompany's men to the second tier after just one season back in the top-flight.
Burnley's last campaign in the Championship ended in immediate promotion, in impressive fashion too as they romped to the title.
Kompany is hoping for more of the same next term, telling BBC Sport: "Today the Premier League is over, but tomorrow we start day one of doing everything we can to get back to the Premier League.
"I'm very lucky to be surrounded by good people, hard-working players, staff and fans who have backed the club for generations. That's who we try to do it for every weekend.
"The game has gone a bit like others have gone for us this season. We created chances but the one where we missed the final pass.
"I'm not here sulking and feeling sorry for us, but if you take every game, every season as a learning experience, this is a step we need to get into our game."
Spurs had previously lost four on the bounce, and it appeared they would slip up further as Saturday's contest went on until Van de Ven's crucial late goal ensured the three points, moving them four points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with two games remaining.
Ange Postecoglou's men accumulated an xG (expected goals) of 2.5 to Burnley's 0.75, and the Spurs boss felt his side should have cruised to a much more routine win than it ultimately proved to be.
"We were dominant enough," Postecoglou told BBC Sport. "Their keeper was outstanding today and we had enough chances.
"It's always difficult when you lose four matches in a row and it is only natural there will be a bit of anxiety and a bit of stress there.
"For the most part I think we handled the game well, and we finished the game strong. It should have been a more comfortable victory, but the most important thing is we won the game."
Van de Ven's cool finish was his third goal of the season, and the 23-year-old's performances at centre-back since joining from Wolfsburg prior to the campaign have earned plaudits.
Postecoglou is delighted with the defender's maiden Premier League campaign, saying: "He's not a bad player, is he? He's outstanding and that's the exciting thing for me - it is his first year in Premier League football.
"I can't think of too many players who have made such an impact in their first year of Premier League football, and knowing he only really had one year in the Bundesliga. It's not like he's a seasoned professional.
"He has had a few injury problems, but when he's played he has been outstanding."