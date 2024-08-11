Football

Tottenham 2-3 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller Proves The Difference On Harry Kane's Return

Meanwhile, Spurs have suffered back-to-back defeats against Bayern to finish pre-season, leaving Ange Postecoglou with some problems to solve ahead of their Premier League opener

Bayern-Munich-Thomas-Muller
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller.
info_icon

Bayern Munich hold on to earn a 3-2 friendly win over Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. (More Football News)

Dejan Kulusevski's strikes bookended the goals, with Dayot Upamecano, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller's first-half efforts enough to see out the victory.

The home fans were immediately treated to an opener, as Kulusevski netted from close range after just 26 seconds, though they failed to build any momentum on the back of it.

Bayern's pressure soon paid off as Upamecano latched onto Mathys Tel's saved shot to bundle in an equaliser in the 16th minute.

Gnabry turned the game on its head just after the half-hour mark, getting the better of Guglielmo Vicario from long range, and a third goal was not far behind, with Muller heading Bayern into a two-goal lead on the stroke of half-time.

Bayern Munich beat Spurs 2-1 in a pre-season friendly - null
Bayern Munich 2-1 Tottenham: Vidovic, Goretzka On Target Against Spurs

BY Stats Perform

Spurs improved after the break though, and they got their reward as Kulusevski got his second of the game with a drilled finish into the bottom-right corner of Neuer's net.

Former Spurs captain Harry Kane made an appearance off the bench to a standing ovation almost one year on from his departure but failed to trouble Vicario with a couple of long-range strikes after Joshua Kimmich had struck the woodwork. 

Data Debrief: Missing that clinical edge

While the scoreline suggested a tight game, it could have been a much different story if Bayern had taken more of their many chances.

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane. - null
Harry Kane Hails Gareth Southgate As 'One Of England's Greatest Ever Managers'

BY Stats Perform

They had 20 shots on Spurs' goal, getting seven of them on target, while they also had 37 touches in the opposition box, though Vincent Kompany's frustration at their lack of a clinical edge in the second half.

Meanwhile, Spurs have suffered back-to-back defeats against Bayern to finish pre-season, leaving Ange Postecoglou with some problems to solve ahead of their Premier League opener.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Rain Forces Early Lunch As West Indies Trail By 212 Runs
  3. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
  5. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
Football News
  1. Tottenham 2-3 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller Proves The Difference On Harry Kane's Return
  2. Dominic Solanke Targets Trophies After Sealing 65-Million-Pound Spurs Move
  3. Leeds 3-3 Portsmouth, EFL Championship: John Mousinho 'Gutted' After Draw
  4. Leeds 3-3 Portsmouth, EFL Championship: Aaronson Nets Last-Gasp Leveller In Thriller
  5. What Is FA Community Shield, English Football's Traditional Curtain Raiser?
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  3. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  4. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
Hockey News
  1. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  2. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team
  3. Paris Games: IND Men's Hockey Team Return Home - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Returns Home, Receives Grand Welcome At Delhi Airport
  5. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Suspends 3 CPWD Engineers Over Irregularities In Construction Of Delhi CM's Official Bungalow
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 4 Bodies Found In 24 Hrs In Gonda; Investigation Underway
  3. Maharashtra: MNS Workers Attack Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy With Coconuts, Cow Dung
  4. Hindenburg Alleges Sebi Chief Had Stakes In Offshore Funds Used In Adani Scam
  5. 'Be On Watch Out': Vice Prez Dhankhar's Warning On Congress Leader's 'Bangladesh Can Happen Here' Remark
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
  2. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  3. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  4. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  5. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
US News
  1. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  2. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  3. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  4. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
  5. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
World News
  1. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  2. Brazilian Authorities Investigate What Caused Plane Crash In Sao Paulo Killing 62
  3. North Korea Flows More Trash Balloons Toward South Korea: Seoul
  4. Libya: At Least 9 Dead In Militia Infighting In Capital City Tripoli, Say Officials
  5. Bangladesh Chief Justice Resigns Amid Massive Protests
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 LIVE Updates: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13