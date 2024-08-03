Football

Bayern Munich 2-1 Tottenham: Vidovic, Goretzka On Target Against Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's unbeaten start to pre-season came to an end as goals from Gabriel Vidovic and Leon Goretzka secured a 2-1 for Bayern Munich in Seoul

Bayern Munich beat Spurs 2-1 in a pre-season friendly
Tottenham Hotspur's unbeaten start to pre-season came to an end as goals from Gabriel Vidovic and Leon Goretzka secured a 2-1 for Bayern Munich in Seoul. (More Football News)

Pedro Porro pulled a goal back for Spurs with just over 20 minutes remaining, but were unable to find a way past Vincent Kompany's side. 

It took four minutes for Bayern to open the scoring as Guglielmo Vicario's poor pass to Djed Spence was picked off by Serge Gnabry, with Vidovic finishing from close range.

In a half that saw the Bundesliga side have 12 shots compared to Spurs' two, they were unable to increase their advantage until after the half-time interval. 

Mathys Tel picked out Goretzka inside the area, with the German seeing his first effort saved by Vicario, but was able to follow up the rebound to double their lead. 

Spurs would improve in the second half, with Porro's strike from distance evading the grasp of Manuel Neuer in the 66th minute offering hope of a comeback. 

However, Bayern would control the latter stages of proceedings, able to see out the win as Ange Postecoglou's side suffered their first defeat of pre-season. 

Data Debrief: Spurs 

Spurs' second half performance will be a positive for Postecoglou to take from the encounter, improving their expected goals (xG) total from 0.11 to 1.22 after the break. 

But in truth, Bayern dominated from start to finish, registering 22 shots, 20 of which came inside the area, with 11 of those on target. 

Tel was a particular bright spark for Kompany's side, having the most touches in the opposition box (nine) and the equal most passes in the final third (13). 

