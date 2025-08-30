Tuchel Apologises For Calling Jude Bellingham ‘Repulsive’ in England Interview

Jude Bellingham is not a part of England's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers due to an injury

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Thomas Tuchel apologises for Repulsive Comment for Jude Bellingham in England Interview
England men's soccer team head coach Thomas Tuchel, attends the news conference in London, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 ahead of England's soccer World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Thomas Tuchel used the term 'repulsive' in a radio interview about Jude Bellingham

  • Tuchel extended an apology to the Real Madrid midfielder for using the term

  • Bellingham recovering from shoulder surgery, missing World Cup qualifiers

England coach Thomas Tuchel apologised to Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham on August 29, 2025, for calling his behaviour 'a bit repulsive' during a radio interview after a friendly loss to Senegal. The comment was made the day after England’s 3-1 defeat to Senegal in a June 2025 international friendly match.

Tuchel clarified that there was 'no message, no hidden agenda' behind his words, which drew attention and sparked debate in the football community and among England fans.

Tuchel explained, 'I used this word unintentionally,' referring to the term 'repulsive.' He added, 'I am sorry for the upset that I created.' The coach said he reached out to Bellingham immediately after the interview to clarify the context, which was about the competitive edge Bellingham brings to the England squad, especially in high-stakes matches.

Tuchel Reflects On His Choice of Words

During the interview on talkSPORT, Tuchel elaborated on his remarks, saying, 'I see that it can create mixed emotions. I see this with my parents, with my mum, that she sometimes cannot see the nice and well-educated and well-behaved guy that I see.'

He continued, 'If he smiles, he wins everyone. But sometimes you see the rage, you see the hunger and the rage and the fire, and it comes out in a way that can be a bit repulsive, for example, for my mother, when she sits in front of the TV.'

Two-and-a-half months after the incident, Tuchel admitted, 'I am experienced enough, I should have known better, I should have done better. It is my responsibility. I used the wrong word, I didn’t want to use this word.' Bellingham was not included in Tuchel’s latest England squad, announced on Friday for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, as he is recovering from surgery on a shoulder injury sustained earlier in the season.

Bellingham Misses Out On England Squad

Jude Bellingham’s absence from the England squad marks the first time since his senior debut in November 2020 that he has missed consecutive international call-ups due to injury. In June 2025, Bellingham underwent surgery for a shoulder injury sustained during Real Madrid’s final La Liga match of the 2024–25 season.

The Football Association confirmed his rehabilitation would extend through the autumn, ruling him out of England’s September and October World Cup qualifiers. England’s medical staff have coordinated with Real Madrid’s doctors to monitor his progress, with a possible return projected for late November 2025.

(With AP Inputs)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

