Football

'Absolutely Beautiful': Sven-Goran Eriksson Fulfills Dream Of Managing Liverpool

The 76-year-old former England coach grew up a Liverpool supporter and always wanted to manage the team. Sven-Goran Eriksson, who in January revealed he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, was in charge of The Reds side that beat Ajax 4-2 in an LFC Foundation ‘Legends’ game

Stats Perform
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
Peter%20Byrne%2FPA
Sven-Goran Eriksson (centre) was part of the management team as Liverpool Legends beat Ajax Legends 4-2 at Anfield. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA
An emotional Sven-Goran Eriksson described the experience as “absolutely beautiful” after his long-held dream of managing Liverpool was fulfilled at Saturday’s charity match at a packed Anfield. (More Football News)

The 76-year-old former England boss, who in January revealed he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, grew up a Liverpool supporter and being in charge of the team was something he had always wanted to do.

That became reality as Eriksson, alongside former Reds stars Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, oversaw a side that beat Ajax 4-2 in a LFC Foundation ‘Legends’ game.

The Swede admitted he had shed tears both just before the match, when he received a standing ovation from the crowd as he walked out on to the pitch, before taking in You’ll Never Walk Alone with the players and coaching teams, and after it when they walked around the pitch to more applause.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Eriksson said: “That will be a huge memory in life. Absolutely beautiful.

“To sit on the bench for Liverpool, that’s been my dream my whole life. Now it happened, and it was a beautiful day in all meanings.

“The crowd, the game, the players, everything, fantastic, and thank you to Liverpool for giving me this opportunity, to invite me for such an important game – it’s not points but the importance of the game is incredible.

“It was full of emotions, tears coming. It’s been my dream club all my life – even when I had England, I also supported Liverpool, but I couldn’t say it at that time.

“It’s a good finish, to finish with Liverpool, it can’t be much better than that.”

