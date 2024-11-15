Suriname Vs Canada Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch SUR Vs CAN QF 1st Leg On TV And Online

Suriname play host to Canada at the Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion in Paramaribo, Suriname in what promises to be a thrilling clash in the first leg of the quarter-final match at the CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 tournament on Friday, Nov 15 (Saturday, Nov 16 IST). (More Football News)
The encounter will be a first-ever CONCACAF Nations League matchup and the third meeting between the sides. Canada leads the all-time series with two wins in the previous matches.
Suriname features some high-profile names in their attack, which includes Gleofilio Vlijter, the nation’s all-time CNL scorer with 12 goals, Sheraldo Becker, and Virgil Misidjan.
As for Canada, the Jesse Marsch-managed side will look upto the likes of Jonathan David, and goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau to get something out of this match. Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies misses out due to injury.
Predicted XIs:
Suriname possible starting lineup:
Vaessen; Dijksteel, Abena, Pinas, Haps; Malone, Paal; Becker, Pherai, Misidjan; Vlijter
Canada possible starting lineup:
Creapeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea; Osorio, Kone, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg; David, Larin
When is Suriname vs Canada, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-final 1st Leg match?
The Suriname vs Canada, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-final 1st Leg match will be played on Saturday, November 16 at 5:00 AM IST. It will be telecast at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.
Where to watch Suriname vs Canada, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-final 1st Leg match?