Football

Sunil Chhetri Swansong: Igor Stimac Expects Packed Salt Lake Stadium For India Vs Kuwait

Captain Sunil Chhetri's storied 19-year international career will draw to a close in Kolkata with the match against Kuwait. If India win, they will be well placed to advance to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their history

Igor Stimac with Indian football team at training, AIFF Media
India head coach Igor Stimac with the team at training, ahead of their FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6. Photo: AIFF Media
info_icon

The countdown has begun for Sunil Chhetri's retirement from international football. And head coach Igor Stimac expects fans to provide a rousing reception to the Indian football legend, when he takes the field for one last time during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Kuwait on June 6 at the Salt Lake Stadium. (More Football News)

Chhetri's storied 19-year international career will draw to a close in Kolkata with the match against Kuwait. The 39-year-old is the world's third-highest active goal-scorer with 94 strikes, and will leave the scene as India's most-capped player. His outing against Kuwait will be Chhetri's 151st international appearance.

File photo of India captain Sunil Chhetri training with the team. - AIFF Media
Sunil Chhetri Farewell: 27-Member Squad Named For India Vs Kuwait, World Cup Qualifier

BY Outlook Sports Desk

If the talismanic captain can guide India to a win against Kuwait, the Blue Tigers will be well placed to advance to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their history.

"Having in mind the importance of the game -- with us being perhaps only a win away from qualifying for the third round for the first time, and it being Sunil Chhetri's farewell game -- we expect the Salt Lake Stadium to be packed," Stimac said.

"I am sure that our supporters will reach Kolkata from all parts of India to help our boys win the game and say thanks and goodbye to Sunil. I am very confident it's going to be emotional and hopefully, we will find a way to celebrate together after the final whistle," he added.

Speaking on the team's preparations at the Bhubaneswar training camp, the head coach said: "The boys are doing well. It has been proven more than once that a long camp always helps us. We are working on various aspects of the game, both offensive and defensive.

Sunil Chhetri will play his last International match on 6th June against Kuwait. - Photo: X/ @IndianFootball
'Sunil Chhetri Was Over The Moon' - Childhood Coach Shares Heart-Warming Story

BY PTI

"Our fitness levels are getting better each day, and now we enter the phase of working on our tactics. From Monday onwards, we are going to work on positioning, set pieces and transitions."

India were initially scheduled to leave for Kolkata on June 2, but have advanced their travel to the football-loving city on May 29 to get a full week of acclimation.

"It's obviously hot and humid here, but we enjoy every training session. The facilities and hospitality are amazing here. But still, we have decided to leave for Kolkata a few days earlier than planned so we can adjust to the humidity better and prepare for the crucial game," Stimac said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Social Activist Medha Patkar Convicted In Defamation Case Filed By Delhi LG Saxena | Details
  2. Pune Porsche Case: 2 Cops Suspended For ‘Not Following Protocol’
  3. Lightning Kills College Student In Udupi
  4. No Change Of Guard Ceremony On Saturday Due To Lok Sabha Polls In Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan
  5. Railways Suspends Drivers, Assistants For Operating Trains At 120 Kmph Against 20 Kmph Limit
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: ‘Beating Hearts’ Breaks Records By Getting A 15-Minute Standing Ovation – View Pics
  2. Gulshan Devaiah: It’s Possible For A Married Man And A Married Woman To Be Just Friends, But The Only Thing That Stops This Is Social Stigma
  3. ‘Chandu Champion’ Song ‘Satyanaas’: Kartik Aaryan Shines As He Energetically Dances With The Cadets
  4. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’: Farhan Akhtar To 'Revive' Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif’s Film?
  5. Amitabh Bachchan On Working On ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Ft. Prabhas-Deepika Padukone: It's Never Known What End Results Shall Be
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Rajasthan's First Wicket Tumble - Yashasvi And Sanju Samson On Field
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Name 15-Member Squad For T20 World Cup
  3. Geneva Open: Novak Djokovic Misses Out On Final After Shock Loss To Tomas Machac
  4. Real Madrid Vs Dortmund, Champions League Final: Aurelien Tchouameni Out Injured
  5. Lyon Vs PSG, Coupe De France Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe's Last Match For Paris
World News
  1. Memorial Day And The Meaning Behind It
  2. ICJ Orders Israel To 'Immediately' Halt Rafah Offensive In Gaza | Check Full Court Ruling
  3. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
  4. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
  5. 800 Stars Have Vanished Over 70 Years. Could They Be Collapsing Into Black Holes?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Name 15-Member Squad For T20 World Cup
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election | May 24 Highlights: Modi Pledged UCC, Congress Supporting 'Sharia', Says PM