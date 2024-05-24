The countdown has begun for Sunil Chhetri's retirement from international football. And head coach Igor Stimac expects fans to provide a rousing reception to the Indian football legend, when he takes the field for one last time during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Kuwait on June 6 at the Salt Lake Stadium. (More Football News)
Chhetri's storied 19-year international career will draw to a close in Kolkata with the match against Kuwait. The 39-year-old is the world's third-highest active goal-scorer with 94 strikes, and will leave the scene as India's most-capped player. His outing against Kuwait will be Chhetri's 151st international appearance.
If the talismanic captain can guide India to a win against Kuwait, the Blue Tigers will be well placed to advance to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their history.
"Having in mind the importance of the game -- with us being perhaps only a win away from qualifying for the third round for the first time, and it being Sunil Chhetri's farewell game -- we expect the Salt Lake Stadium to be packed," Stimac said.
"I am sure that our supporters will reach Kolkata from all parts of India to help our boys win the game and say thanks and goodbye to Sunil. I am very confident it's going to be emotional and hopefully, we will find a way to celebrate together after the final whistle," he added.
Speaking on the team's preparations at the Bhubaneswar training camp, the head coach said: "The boys are doing well. It has been proven more than once that a long camp always helps us. We are working on various aspects of the game, both offensive and defensive.
"Our fitness levels are getting better each day, and now we enter the phase of working on our tactics. From Monday onwards, we are going to work on positioning, set pieces and transitions."
India were initially scheduled to leave for Kolkata on June 2, but have advanced their travel to the football-loving city on May 29 to get a full week of acclimation.
"It's obviously hot and humid here, but we enjoy every training session. The facilities and hospitality are amazing here. But still, we have decided to leave for Kolkata a few days earlier than planned so we can adjust to the humidity better and prepare for the crucial game," Stimac said.