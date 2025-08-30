Sunderland Vs Brentford Live Streaming, Premier League: When And Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixture

Sunderland take on Brentford in the third match of both these teams in the Premier League
Brentford have a win and a loss in the first two games
Sunderland too have a win and a loss in their opening two games of the league
Sunderland take on Brentford in gameweek 3 of the English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (August 30, 2025). Watch the Sunderland vs Brentford EPL football match live today.
The Black Cats, newly promoted under French manager Regis Le Bris, began their top-flight return with a facile 3-0 win over West Ham United but lost the subsequent outing to Burnley, 2-0.
Brentford, now led by Irish boss Keith Andrews after Thomas Frank’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur, bounced back from an opening defeat at Nottingham Forest with a nervy 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.
In the EFL Cup midweek outings, Sunderland lost to Huddersfield Town while the Bees beat Bournemouth to keep their cup hopes alive.
Last season, Sunderland finished fifth in the Championship before winning the playoff final against Sheffield United. Brentford ended mid-table in the Premier League, securing a twelfth-place finish.
Sunderland’s best-ever Premier League finish came in the early 2000s, when they placed seventh under Peter Reid. Brentford’s highest top-flight finish remains ninth, achieved in the 2021-22 season under Frank.
Sunderland Vs Brentford Head-To-Head Record
The two teams met for the first time in 1935, in the League Division One, 5-1 to Sunderland. In their 19 meetings, Sunderland lead Brentford 9-6 with four draws.
They last met in February 2018, in the League Championship, and the Bees blanked the Black Cats 2-0 in that match.
Sunderland Vs Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Sunderland Vs Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Sunderland Vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, 30 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.
Where to watch the Sunderland Vs Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV?
Select Premier League 2025-26 matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the Sunderland Vs Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26 match online?
The Sunderland Vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 match will be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.