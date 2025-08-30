Sunderland Vs Brentford Live Streaming, Premier League: When And Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixture

Sunderland Vs Brentford Live Streaming: Check out the preview, head to head record and live streaming information for the Premier League 2025-26 matchday 3 clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunderland Vs Brentford Live Streaming, Premier League: When And Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixture
Sunderland Vs Brentford Live Streaming, Premier League: When And Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixture | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
info_icon

  • Sunderland take on Brentford in the third match of both these teams in the Premier League

  • Brentford have a win and a loss in the first two games

  • Sunderland too have a win and a loss in their opening two games of the league

Sunderland take on Brentford in gameweek 3 of the English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (August 30, 2025). Watch the Sunderland vs Brentford EPL football match live today.

The Black Cats, newly promoted under French manager Regis Le Bris, began their top-flight return with a facile 3-0 win over West Ham United but lost the subsequent outing to Burnley, 2-0.

Brentford, now led by Irish boss Keith Andrews after Thomas Frank’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur, bounced back from an opening defeat at Nottingham Forest with a nervy 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

In the EFL Cup midweek outings, Sunderland lost to Huddersfield Town while the Bees beat Bournemouth to keep their cup hopes alive.

Last season, Sunderland finished fifth in the Championship before winning the playoff final against Sheffield United. Brentford ended mid-table in the Premier League, securing a twelfth-place finish.

Sunderland’s best-ever Premier League finish came in the early 2000s, when they placed seventh under Peter Reid. Brentford’s highest top-flight finish remains ninth, achieved in the 2021-22 season under Frank.

Related Content
Related Content

Sunderland Vs Brentford Head-To-Head Record

The two teams met for the first time in 1935, in the League Division One, 5-1 to Sunderland. In their 19 meetings, Sunderland lead Brentford 9-6 with four draws.

They last met in February 2018, in the League Championship, and the Bees blanked the Black Cats 2-0 in that match.

Sunderland Vs Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Sunderland Vs Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?

The Sunderland Vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, 30 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

Where to watch the Sunderland Vs Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV?

Select Premier League 2025-26 matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Sunderland Vs Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26 match online?

The Sunderland Vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 match will be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: PAK Opt To Bat - Check Playing XIs

  2. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I Live Score: Tanzid Hasan Departs But BAN Pace Well To Target

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  4. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  5. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open: Sabalenka Gets Revenge Over Fernandez To Reach Last 16

  2. Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025: Unseeded American Stuns Fifth Seed

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Victoria Azarenka, US Open 2025: Home Favourite Beats Former World No. 1 In Straight Sets

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails Through In Straight Sets

  5. US Open 2025: Shelton Retires With Should Injury Against Mannarino; Struff Stuns Tiafoe

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

  2. Myth Meets Science? Indian Politicians Make Mythology-Based Science Claims

  3. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

  4. Jarange Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike In Mumbai, Vows Not to Back Down Even If Shot Dead

  5. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. UN Food Chief Warns Of Famine In Gaza After Meeting Netanyahu

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Proposes Phased Annexation Of Gaza If Hamas Fails To Surrender

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Trade, Tariffs & Tensions: What Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff Means for India’s Export Future

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars