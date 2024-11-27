Football

Sturm Graz Vs Girona, UEFA Champions League: Michel's La Liga Side Aiming To Carry Domestic Form

With his side currently outside the qualification places in the Champions League table and on just three points, Michel is keen to see Girona replicate their domestic form ahead of more challenging matches against Liverpool, AC Milan and Arsenal

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Michel
Michel's Girona won three successive matches in La Liga ahead of their Champions League match away at Sturm Graz.
info_icon

Girona are looking to take their league form into the remainder of their Champions League campaign according to head coach Michel, ahead of their game away to Sturm Graz on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The Spanish side have won three successive matches in LaLiga, following their 4-1 victory over Espanyol on Saturday, which has helped them up to seventh in the table.

With his side currently outside the qualification places in the Champions League table and on just three points, Michel is keen to see his side replicate their domestic form ahead of more challenging matches against Liverpool, AC Milan and Arsenal.

Girona celebrate during their big win against Espanyol - null
La Liga: Michel Praises Returning Stars As Girona Climb To Fifth With Espanyol Rout

BY Stats Perform

"[This match] is not definitive, but it is very important," Michel told a press conference on Tuesday.

"Obviously, if you look at the fixtures ahead afterwards, getting the three points is key. We've only got three points, the feelings are good and we want to continue in the same way.

"We are prepared. We'll be at our best on a competitive level because having everyone available will allow us to move up a step. The internal competition is very strong and being able to choose between two players means that the players are 100% motivated."

Austrian side Sturm Graz are third-bottom of the entire table, having lost all four matches

But despite their poor run, Michel is not willing to underestimate his opposition and suggested that he did not even consider his team as favourites.

"We will try to show our idea of the game. I tried that in Paris, against PSV and at home. The word ‘favourite’ means nothing positive or negative to me at the start of matches," he said.

"I have to prepare for a match and there are tactical tools in defence and attack to be able to overcome the opposition. They haven't won, but you have to look at every game.

"They are a very competitive opponent and there is a lot of difficulty in one game. I see that we are capable of imposing our game style and if we do that we will be able to achieve a positive result." (Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City Editing by Toby Davis)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  2. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. PAK Vs ZIM: Saim's Maiden Ton, Abrar's Debut Heroics Guide Pakistan To Crush Zimbabwe By 10 Wickets In 2nd ODI
  4. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  5. New Zealand Vs England 1st Test: Ben Cox Replacement Jacob Bethell Will Bat At Three On Debut
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sambhal Violence: Schools Reopen As Normalcy Returns After Unrest; Internet Suspended Till Wednesday
  2. Chhattisgarh: 3 Govt School Teachers Among 4 Held For Raping Teenage Girl
  3. Delhi: CM Atishi Accuses Centre Of Electoral Roll Manipulation; BJP Dismisses Claims As Rhetoric
  4. Tamil Nadu Cyclone Alert: Rains Lash Several Parts Of State; CM Stalin Chairs High-Level Meeting
  5. 'EVM Not Tampered When You Win?': SC Junks Plea For Reverting To Paper Ballots For Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja To Release In China; Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened After Normalisation Of Ties
  2. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  3. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  4. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. UK: World's Oldest Man John Alfred Tinniswood Dies At 112
  2. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
  3. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  4. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  5. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here