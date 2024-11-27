Girona are looking to take their league form into the remainder of their Champions League campaign according to head coach Michel, ahead of their game away to Sturm Graz on Wednesday. (More Football News)
The Spanish side have won three successive matches in LaLiga, following their 4-1 victory over Espanyol on Saturday, which has helped them up to seventh in the table.
With his side currently outside the qualification places in the Champions League table and on just three points, Michel is keen to see his side replicate their domestic form ahead of more challenging matches against Liverpool, AC Milan and Arsenal.
"[This match] is not definitive, but it is very important," Michel told a press conference on Tuesday.
"Obviously, if you look at the fixtures ahead afterwards, getting the three points is key. We've only got three points, the feelings are good and we want to continue in the same way.
"We are prepared. We'll be at our best on a competitive level because having everyone available will allow us to move up a step. The internal competition is very strong and being able to choose between two players means that the players are 100% motivated."
Austrian side Sturm Graz are third-bottom of the entire table, having lost all four matches
But despite their poor run, Michel is not willing to underestimate his opposition and suggested that he did not even consider his team as favourites.
"We will try to show our idea of the game. I tried that in Paris, against PSV and at home. The word ‘favourite’ means nothing positive or negative to me at the start of matches," he said.
"I have to prepare for a match and there are tactical tools in defence and attack to be able to overcome the opposition. They haven't won, but you have to look at every game.
"They are a very competitive opponent and there is a lot of difficulty in one game. I see that we are capable of imposing our game style and if we do that we will be able to achieve a positive result." (Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City Editing by Toby Davis)