Football

Steve Parish 'Astounded' By Lack Of Interest In Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze

Eze, who joined Crystal Palace from Queens Park Rangers in 2020, has attracted plenty of interest for his performances with the Eagles over the years

Eberechi Eze-crystal-palace-football
Steve Parish was left astounded by the lack of interest in Eberechi Eze during the transfer window
info_icon

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish was left scratching his head by the lack of interest in midfielder Eberechi Eze during the transfer window. (More Football News)

Eze, who joined Crystal Palace from Queens Park Rangers in 2020, has attracted plenty of interest for his performances with the Eagles over the years.

The 26-year-old got his tally up and running for the new Premier League season on Sunday, netting the equaliser in Palace's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. 

Last season, Eze completed more dribbles (69) and created more chances (54) than anyone else in the Eagles squad, also scoring 11 goals in 27 league appearances. 

But another one of Palace's top performers, Michael Olise, secured a move to Bayern Munich in a £50million switch, with Parish relieved they were able to keep at least one of their prized assets for the start of the current campaign.

Eze celebrates his equaliser for Palace - null
Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze Stunner Denies Enzo Maresca's Side

BY Stats Perform

"I was really worried from a club point of view of losing Michael and Ebbs in the same window," Parish told Sky Sports News.

"We didn't have in Ebbs the interest that I thought we would have.

"I was astounded. Genuinely astounded. I mean, the guy's just an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person."

Palace did have plenty of interest in defender Marc Guehi and rejected multiple bids from Newcastle, the latest of which reached £65m.

Guehi impressed for England at Euro 2024 in the absence of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, starting every game on their way to the final. 

Parish was expecting Guehi to leave Selhurst Park during the transfer window, but with Joachim Andersen returning to Fulham on a permanent transfer and an injury to new arrival Chadi Riad, forced him to alter his plans.

"I don't think the window worked out exactly the same format that we thought it would," Parish added.

"Maybe we thought at the beginning it'd be more likely that Marc Guehi went and we kept Joachim Andersen.

"We accepted that bid [for Andersen] which then made it very difficult really to sell both of our starting centre-backs in one window."

The Magpies' attempts to sign Guehi rolled on for most of the window, with the Eagles standing firm on their valuation having earned sizeable fees for Olise and Andersen.

Parish was able to welcome eight new faces to Selhurst Park, including the permanent arrival of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and the loan transfer for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on the final day of the window. 

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca - null
Enzo Maresca: Chelsea On Right Track Despite Crystal Palace Draw

BY Stats Perform

But the Eagles chairman is all too aware that he will not be able to hold on to Guehi, and his other star players, for too long amid the financial powers from the clubs in the division and across Europe.

"We're proud of the fact that Michael Olise's gone to Bayern Munich," said Parish.

"We want to be selling to the top clubs, or to clubs like Newcastle who've got great aspirations and have recently been in the Champions League.

"So we have to manage all of those things. We won't get really great young talent to come to us if they think they're going to be stuck."

"We want to be playing in the Champions League. The reality is we don't right now.

"That's what players want to achieve in their career and we respect that and we respect the fact that sometimes we're going to be a pathway to that."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. World Test Championship Updated Points Table After Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series
  2. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I Preview: Scotland Eye Historic Series Win Over Australia
  3. Ajay Ratra Appointed Member Of India Selection Committee By BCCI
  4. Pakistan Cricket Legends Criticize Team's Performance Against Bangladesh
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shanto Left Speechless By Historic Bangladesh Series Sweep
Football News
  1. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers Play Out Goalless Draw As Manolo Marquez Era Begins - In Pics
  2. Mohun Bagan 2-2 East Bengal (3-2 Pen): Mariners Win Friendly In Shootout - In Pics
  3. India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut
  4. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
  5. Premier League: Ugarte Ready To Take On 'Great Responsibility' At Man United
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
  3. US Open: Emma Navarro Prepared For 'Great Battle' In Quest For Flushing Meadows Glory
  4. US Open: Navarro Stages Superb Comeback To Reach First Major Semi-final
  5. US Open 2024 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Meets Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah At Istana Nurul Iman, Palace That Screams Extravagance
  2. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  3. Mumbai: Woman Returning Home From Mehendi Class Dies After Being Hit By SUV In Malad
  4. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  5. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign With 2 Rallies Today
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. 4 Ukrainian Ministers Resign As Zelenskyy Hints At Cabinet Reshuffle
  2. Elon Musk's Starlink Agrees To Comply With Supreme Court Decision To Block X In Brazil
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: IAEA Warns Of 'Fragile Condition' At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
  5. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign With 2 Rallies Today
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Indian Action To Begin With Cyclists Arshad Shaikh, Jyoti Gaderiya