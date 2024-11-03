Sporting CP Vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Matchday 4

Mancheser City travel to Portugal this week to face Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League matchday 4 encounters of both the sides. (More Football News)
City's recent form has been dodgy as they lost for the first time to Bournemouth in their Premier League history on Saturday. This ended Pep Guardiola's team's 32-match unbeaten streak in the tournament. The loss came just days after their EFL Cup exit at the hands of Tottenham.
In the Champions League, City are doing well. After a draw against Inter Milan in the opener, City have won two games convincingly and would want to win another one.
Sporting, who lost their manager Ruben Amorim to Manchester United, are going strong in the Primeira Liga, the top flight football competition in Portugal. They have won 10 out of 10 in Primeira Liga and in the Champions League their record is identical to that of City. They have drawn once and won two so far but City will be a difficult test.
Here is when and how you can watch the UEFA Champions League matchday 4 clash between Sporting CP and Manchester City.
Sporting CP Vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024 Live Streaming
When and where is the Sporting CP Vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024 match?
The Sporting CP Vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024 takes place on Wednesday, November 6 with the kick off time at 1:30am IST.
Where to watch the Sporting CP Vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024 match?
The Sporting CP Vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024 match will be available to live stream on SonyLIV app and website. The clash will also be available to watch on tv on Sony Sports Network.