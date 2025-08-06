RB Salzburg Vs Club Brugge Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match

Red Bull Salzburg will clash with Club Brugge in third qualifying round match of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the football match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
club brugge X team jerseys
Club Brugge team kit. Photo: X | Club Brugge
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

⦁ RB Salzburg Vs Club Brugge match will be played on 6 August at 10:30 pm IST

⦁ The match will not be telecast on Indian TV channels

⦁ RB Salzburg Vs Club Brugge fixture can be streamed on Servus TV in Germany and Austria

Competing for a place against the winners of the Rangers and Viktoria Plzen tie, RB Salzburg and Club Brugge will likely be favourites to reach the league phase starting in September.

Both clubs have been consistent participants in recent years, making this one of the highlights of the round. Last season, they finished second in their leagues, missing out on the title to Sturm Graz and Union SG.

Salzburg, entering at the second qualifying round due to their title failure, overcame Brann with ease, winning 5-2 on aggregate. They have been Champions League regulars for the past 14 seasons, and this could be their seventh consecutive campaign in the main phase. However, this season poses a tougher challenge, as they must navigate three qualifying rounds after starting their league campaign with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Reid.

In their only prior meeting during the 2018-19 Europa League round of 32, Salzburg won 5-2 on aggregate. Brugge will need to recover quickly after a surprising 2-1 loss to Mechelen last weekend, despite a strong opening win against Genk.

Having reached the last 16 of the Champions League last season, Brugge aims to qualify for the competition for the eighth time in ten seasons. They are guaranteed a place in the league phase of a UEFA competition, but this qualifier presents one of the toughest challenges they have faced in years.

RB Salzburg Vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League - Live Streaming

When to watch RB Salzburg Vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League fixture?

The RB Salzburg Vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League fixture will be played on Wednesday, 6 August at 10:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Wals-Siezenheim.

Where to watch RB Salzburg Vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League fixture?

The RB Salzburg Vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League fixture can be streamed on Servus TV in Germany and Austria. In China, the match can be watched on ZhiBo8.

Elsewhere

Iran - IRIB Varzesh

Belgium - RTL Play, VTM GO, Club RTL and VTM 2

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance