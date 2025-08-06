⦁ RB Salzburg Vs Club Brugge match will be played on 6 August at 10:30 pm IST
⦁ The match will not be telecast on Indian TV channels
⦁ RB Salzburg Vs Club Brugge fixture can be streamed on Servus TV in Germany and Austria
Competing for a place against the winners of the Rangers and Viktoria Plzen tie, RB Salzburg and Club Brugge will likely be favourites to reach the league phase starting in September.
Both clubs have been consistent participants in recent years, making this one of the highlights of the round. Last season, they finished second in their leagues, missing out on the title to Sturm Graz and Union SG.
Salzburg, entering at the second qualifying round due to their title failure, overcame Brann with ease, winning 5-2 on aggregate. They have been Champions League regulars for the past 14 seasons, and this could be their seventh consecutive campaign in the main phase. However, this season poses a tougher challenge, as they must navigate three qualifying rounds after starting their league campaign with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Reid.
In their only prior meeting during the 2018-19 Europa League round of 32, Salzburg won 5-2 on aggregate. Brugge will need to recover quickly after a surprising 2-1 loss to Mechelen last weekend, despite a strong opening win against Genk.
Having reached the last 16 of the Champions League last season, Brugge aims to qualify for the competition for the eighth time in ten seasons. They are guaranteed a place in the league phase of a UEFA competition, but this qualifier presents one of the toughest challenges they have faced in years.
RB Salzburg Vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League - Live Streaming
The RB Salzburg Vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League fixture will be played on Wednesday, 6 August at 10:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Wals-Siezenheim.
Where to watch RB Salzburg Vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League fixture?
The RB Salzburg Vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League fixture can be streamed on Servus TV in Germany and Austria. In China, the match can be watched on ZhiBo8.
Elsewhere
Iran - IRIB Varzesh
Belgium - RTL Play, VTM GO, Club RTL and VTM 2